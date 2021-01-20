Shortly after Jordan Hersh stepped out of his home office in downtown Frederick Jan. 6, he realized his life was suddenly and dramatically about to change.
“Do you not know?” his wife, Shulie, asked him.
“Know what?” Hersh responded.
As the rabbi for Beth Sholom Congregation in Frederick, Hersh was so consumed with the rhythm of his virtual workday — checking his emails, meeting with staff and congregates on Zoom — that he had not yet observed the angry mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol that day.
“At first, speechlessness,” he said. “I was completely taken by surprise that something like this can happen.”
Hersh flipped on the TV news and knew exactly what was coming next, a call from his commander for the 115th military police battalion of the Maryland Army National Guard. He serves as a chaplain for the unit and is the only rabbi among the state’s military clergy.
“The reality is when you join the National Guard, we expect to potentially be deployed overseas,” he said. “You know you can be called up on short notice to help and provide support for things like snowstorms and national disasters.”
During the spring, Hersh’s unit was called upon to assist with the state’s initial response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Usually, you end up going away for a few days,” he said.
But not this time. For the past two weeks, Hersh and his unit comprised of hundreds of soldiers has been stationed in Washington, D.C., to help secure the Capitol grounds for the inauguration of President Joe Biden.
“I like to say [chaplain] is the best job in the military,” Hersh said. “I am walking around, checking on my soldiers, having conversations, building relationships. Even though I am a rabbi, I am a chaplain for all of my soldiers, whether they are Jewish, Christian, Buddhist, Muslim, North Pagan or nonreligious. I am here for my soldiers to tend to their spiritual, emotional and mental needs.”
The impact of Hersh’s sudden deployment is felt back in Frederick, where he has a wife and two young children, as well as his congregation at Beth Sholom.
But Hersh said he’s received an outpouring of support from both his family and congregation. He attempts to stay regularly connected with both through his phone and computer despite working overnight hours with the guard, something that no doubt throws off the rhythm of his days.
“What we found is this is a work in progress,” Ellie Kinland, a vice president at Beth Sholom who has been in the congregation for more than 40 years, said of Hersh serving both the congregation and National Guard for the past two years.
Noting that Beth Sholom is expressly proud of Hersh’s commitment to his country and the synagogue, Kinland added, “We are learning to be flexible.”
Hersh grew up listening to war stories from his grandfather, Joseph Goldstein, who served the U.S. on battlefields in North Africa, Italy and France as a noncommissioned officer during World War II.
“He was born in Poland in the 1920s,” Hersh said of his grandfather. “He always used to say that Easter was the scariest day of the year. Christians would go around looking for Jews to beat up or even worse. So, they would always go into hiding on Easter.
“When he came to America, there was still a lot of anti-Semitism, even in the Army,” Hersh continued. “But there was a Catholic chaplain who gave him a Jewish prayer book in North Africa. That meant so much to him. Coming from the world he was in, for a Christian clergy person to take such good care of him, that always represented the very best of America for him.”
That story always resonated with Hersh and inspired his own service in the National Guard.
“There is a greater need to care for the spiritual, emotional and mental health of our soldiers,” he said. “As a rabbi, I saw the opportunity to use what I have gained to help.”
