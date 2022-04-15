Locals will have another day of the week to access food now that the Frederick Rescue Mission’s distribution center is open again on Fridays.
When COVID-19 struck, the rescue mission’s volunteers decreased, according to Guy Mutchler, director of food services and facilities. He said they had to limit the hours of the food distribution center as a result.
But as the pandemic waned, volunteers old and new arrived in full force, said Jasmine Sneed, the rescue mission’s partnership development director. Now, the food distribution center is open Tuesday through Friday.
“There is a need, food-wise,” but more importantly, “it’s about relationships,” Mutchler said.
Dozens of people filled the lawn and parking lot of the Frederick Rescue Mission Friday as it kicked off its new schedule with an Easter celebration. Half an hour before opening, Sneed said roughly 60 people lined up to wait.
Volunteers handed out snacks, sweets, toiletries, paper products and more. Children flocked to craft tables. Hot dogs were cooked on the grill. Families waited outside the Rescued Treasures building to peruse clothing. Pallets of Gatorade, iced tea and Mountain Dew sat stacked nearby. Sneed said they never know what donations they’ll receive from the generous Frederick community.
“What’s fun is we can always find a home for it,” she said.
Roughly 45 volunteers, plus rescue mission staff, hopped from one table to the next helping visitors. Among them was the White Marsh Youth Group, which traveled for more than an hour to spend part of their spring break serving others, youth leader Tricia Sammons said.
“I think it’s good for the kids to serve,” she said, gesturing to a group of young people at the face painting and craft tables.
Frederick Rescue Mission volunteer coordinator Carolyn Chandler was glad to see the event garner a large turnout. She said the new hours on Fridays should benefit many.
“There’s more of a need in the food distribution center, which is why we wanted to open it again,” Chandler said. “A lot of people want to give back now after COVID.”
Among the flurry of activity, three little girls sat quietly on a bench as volunteer David Hall read them the Easter story of Jesus Christ. Sisters Nelini, 2; Natalie, 5; and Nayelie Balendran, 7, sucked on ice pops as Hall flipped through the pages.
Hall and his wife Ruth, of Monrovia, are longtime volunteers at the rescue mission, but took a hiatus during the worst of the pandemic. Hall said they were excited to return on such a beautiful, sunny day.
“Nothing is a mistake here,” he said. “The Lord always provides what you need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.