Frederick residents are turning up the volume to say thanks to first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Residents are lining the streets in the city banging pots and drums and playing brass instruments to make noise for three minutes in recognition of first responders on the front lines.
“Frederick thanks our front line fighters,” is a nightly event occurring from 7:30 to 7:33 p.m. from April 6 to April 20. In addition to residents, three local churches, Evangelical Reformed United Church of Christ, All Saits Episcopal and Saint Katharine Drexel Catholic Church are ringing their bells. The Frederick Carillon joined the effort Wednesday night.
The group encourages all ages to participate, but all participants should practice social distancing.
(2) comments
Walkersville United Methodist Church - bells are ringing every evening at 7PM this week to celebrate our First Responders.
Bravo!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.