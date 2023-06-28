Civil War Transfer Marker
The historical marker that marks the location of where the transfer of the command of the Army of the Potomac from Gen. Joseph Hooker to Gen. George Meade stands near the intersection of Himes Avenue and Mansion Drive in Frederick. Wednesday marked the 160th anniversary of the transfer just ahead of the Battle of Gettysburg.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Wednesday marked 160 years since the transfer of the Army of the Potomac to Gen. George Meade — an important event in Frederick's involvement in the Civil War. 

The transfer occurred in the early hours of June 28, 1863. Meade assumed command of the army from Gen. Joseph Hooker at Prospect Hall, a mansion on Butterfly Lane in Frederick that is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. 

wran

In about 1991 my son's Eagle Scout project was to rebuild parts of the stone wall and clear out overgrowth along the wall and the corner of the school grounds. The corner of the grounds was a mass of junk trees covered with vines, weeds, and bushes. It was quite a job clearing this out. It was really overgrown and a very thick

mass of tangled vines and overgrowth. As we were working on the clearing of this mess I noticed there was something in the overgrowth that turned out to be this monument. I remember reading the inscription saying that General Meade took command of the Union Army on the porch of the Prospect Hall mansion. I think the monument had probably been hidden under the overgrowth for years and no one even knew it was there. We cleaned out all of the overgrown around it. If we hadn't have done that project that monument might have been unknown for many more years until someone cleared the land.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Very interesting wran, thanks for sharing. [thumbup]

