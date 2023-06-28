Wednesday marked 160 years since the transfer of the Army of the Potomac to Gen. George Meade — an important event in Frederick's involvement in the Civil War.
The transfer occurred in the early hours of June 28, 1863. Meade assumed command of the army from Gen. Joseph Hooker at Prospect Hall, a mansion on Butterfly Lane in Frederick that is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The transfer preceded the victory of the Army of the Potomac — the main force of the Union army in the Civil War's eastern theater — in the Battle of Gettysburg, according to the National Park Service's website.
The battle is often hailed as the war's turning point due to the Army of the Potomac's defeat of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee's forces, effectively halting the Confederacy's invasion of the northern states.
A marker located near Prospect Hall, at the intersection of Himes Avenue and Mansion Drive, commemorates the transfer. The marker, made from a boulder taken from the Gettysburg battlefield, sits next to signs detailing the transfer and Maryland's involvement in the Gettysburg campaign.
According to Chris Gwinn, a ranger at Gettysburg National Historical Park who serves as the chief of interpretation and education, the decision to transfer command of the army was not typical.
Normally, commanders were able to choose who would make up their armies, Gwinn said, but Meade had to oversee a group of soldiers unfamiliar to him.
"It's not ideal to change commanders," Gwinn said. "It causes a lot of confusion."
"George Meade was taken almost entirely by surprise," he added.
Before the transfer, Meade commanded about 10,000 men, Gwinn said. But after he took command of the Army of the Potomac in Frederick, he oversaw approximately 90,000 soldiers, marking a major leap in his responsibilities.
Nearby mansion Arcadia, also listed on the National Register of Historic Places, also played a role in Frederick's Civil War involvement. It served as Meade's headquarters in the time leading up to the Battle of Gettysburg, and Meade was informed at the mansion that he would assume command of the Army of the Potomac. The official transfer then happened at Prospect Hall, where Meade delivered the news to Hooker.
The change in command from Hooker to Meade came on the heels of shifting dynamics among Union forces.
Hooker had taken command of the Army of the Potomac in 1863, when the Union army was at "a really low point" because of institutional problems, according to Gwinn. The general managed to build the Union forces back up, but after suffering a major defeat during the Battle of Chancellorsville in May 1863, lost respect among military leadership and then-President Abraham Lincoln.
Meade's assumption of command is notable both in Frederick history and the larger landscape of American history for its gravity, according to Gwinn. After the events at Prospect Hall, the general was tasked with defensively protecting Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, and offensively taking on Lee's troops.
"If you look at American history, there's not a lot of moments where such responsibility is thrust on one man so suddenly," Gwinn said.
In about 1991 my son's Eagle Scout project was to rebuild parts of the stone wall and clear out overgrowth along the wall and the corner of the school grounds. The corner of the grounds was a mass of junk trees covered with vines, weeds, and bushes. It was quite a job clearing this out. It was really overgrown and a very thick
mass of tangled vines and overgrowth. As we were working on the clearing of this mess I noticed there was something in the overgrowth that turned out to be this monument. I remember reading the inscription saying that General Meade took command of the Union Army on the porch of the Prospect Hall mansion. I think the monument had probably been hidden under the overgrowth for years and no one even knew it was there. We cleaned out all of the overgrown around it. If we hadn't have done that project that monument might have been unknown for many more years until someone cleared the land.
Very interesting wran, thanks for sharing. [thumbup]
