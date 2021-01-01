Dressed in a full wet suit with water shoes, Kelly Bennett was better prepared this year.
"I am almost sweating," the registered nurse of Winchester, Virginia, said just before 1 p.m. Friday along a bank of the Potomac River at Brunswick Family Campground, with a light rain falling and the temperature hovering just above freezing.
A short time later, Bennett waded into the river and playfully splashed some of the rescue crew on hand, as the first of 18 participants in the annual New Year's Day polar plunge to go into the water.
By the time she got out roughly 30 seconds later to cheering applause from a small group of bystanders on the river bank, the wet suit had done it's job. The water shoes? Not so much.
"My feet are cold," said Bennett, a former cross country runner for Brunswick High School who participated in the event for the first time last year, wore a standard bathing suit and rued that decision.
That's the approach that Avery Corwine, his son, Morgon, and friends Chris VanMil and Shaun Peters stuck with as fellow returning participants. The four of them ambled down to the river together, shirts off and in standard swim trunks.
They all fully submerged themselves during their brief time in the water and came out to cheers from the onlookers, with smiles on their faces.
"Really cold!" Avery Corwine declared. "My chest is still a little tight."
Comparing the overall conditions to last year, Corwine said it was "much worse" this time around.
"Last year, it wasn't as cold out," he said. "We didn't have the snow melting into the river."
Despite the dreary conditions, event organizer Lee Zumbach said this was "one of the nicer weather days, actually."
"In some years, the temperature is in the 20s and we are chipping ice on the river," Zumbach said.
The event, known as Freezin' for Reason, was celebrating its 18th anniversary Friday. It always takes place on New Year's Day because "that's an easy day to remember," Zumbach said.
It's also a date where it's "more likely to be freezing," said Scott Stauffer, who helps run the event.
Participants pledge at least $25, and the money benefits the Brunswick Food Bank, The Brunswick Ecumenical Assistance Committee on Needs and the Frederick County Special Olympics.
In a normal year, Freezin' for a Reason generates between $3,000 and $5,000 for those organizations, Zumbach said. But the number of participants (18) was about a third of what it normally was due to the coronavirus pandemic and a weather forecast that was calling for some ice.
Still, the event raised $1,490 before any donations made on the Brunswick Area Recreational Council's website were counted. Those wishing to make a donation online still can.
"The whole goal was we wanted to keep it going so we don't lose the chain of concept," Zumbach said.
Like normal years, participants were divided into small groups of six or less that went into the water in staggered shifts.
Since the Potomac's water level was high and the current was swift, participants were allowed to wade in up to their knees with emergency personnel standing nearby. They could fully submerge themselves in the shallow water as long as they removed or pulled down their cloth masks first.
Unlike previous years, the crowd of spectators on the river bank was sparse. No group picture was taken, and the food selection was reduced to a small assortment of prepackaged snacks due to the pandemic and the weather conditions.
But the slight drawbacks, as well as the damp, colder conditions, won't deter some from continuing to participate.
"It's going to be an every year thing," one of the participants, Shaun Peters, said.
