Armistice/Memorial Day has been a special celebration for American Legion Francis Scott Key Post 11 since May 29, 1920, which was the first Armistice Day celebration. Records indicate that members met at the Frederick National Guard Armory and marched to Mount Olivet Cemetery. The service has been traditionally held at the Francis Scott Key Monument in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
With most, if not all, Memorial Day events canceled, including Post 11’s centennial celebration at Mount Olivet, 40/8 Voiture Locale 155 Frederick-Carroll has partnered with FSK Post Post 11 to keep their tradition alive for the 100th year to honor deceased veterans and pay tribute to the sacrifices of all veterans and current military.
A Memorial Day Honor Ride of the 40/8 Locomotive is planned, keeping social distancing in mind and restrictions on crowds, with less than 10 who will participate on the locomotive. The ride will follow a route similar to the early Armistice Day services at Mount Olivet held by Post 11.
The route begins at the Post Home on Taney Avenue around noon Monday, with a brief stop at Memorial Park. The early Armistice/Memorial Day parades/marches began at the Armory. It will then travel to Mount Olivet for a brief stop at the FSK Monument, then up Market Street to Seventh Street, past Frederick Health Hospital and back to the Post Home. At the stops, members will stop briefly and present a Cannon Salute, fired from the locomotive.
For more information about 40/8 and its programs, contact V.L. 155 Chef de Gare Passe Rick Stup at 301-662-0139; and FSK Post 11, The American Legion, its veterans service and other programs or the Memorial Day program and flag grave marking, contact the Post 11 Commander Dave Swiderski at 301-662-9345.
