At the end of March, Elizabeth Raithel’s life took an unwelcome turn.
A registered nurse of 18 years, she learned she was furloughed. In the middle of a pandemic, no less.
“It hit me pretty hard [emotionally],” said Raithel, worked at the Shady Grove Fertility Center in Frederick, the type of non-essential service that was closed down by COVID-19.
“I kind of gave my soul to them for a long, long time,” she said.
Raithel, a Frederick resident, admitted she had never had to lean very hard on anyone before. She wanted to be a nurse since she was 7 years old, inspired to serve by her grandmother’s battle with cancer.
Often in their hours of greatest need, people turned to Raithel for comfort and love and support, and she lived to provide those things.
Now she was the one turning to her husband and three children, as well as some of her closest friends, to help her through this difficult time.
“I know what she brings to the table. I know what her strengths are,” said Jessica Moseley, an Urbana resident and a close friend of Raithel’s. Their children are roughly the same age and do things together.
“She is so community focused and grounded in the community physically, emotionally, spiritually and mentally. All she is trying to do is give back, to give to those in need.”
Through her own work with nonprofit organzations, Moseley found the perfect opportunity for Raithel roughly a week after she was furloughed.
In This Together, an organization started by a San Antonio, Texas couple that was looking to assist individuals and businesses affected by the pandemic, needed ambassadors from various states as it sought to expand its outreach across the country.
“This had nothing to do with Elizabeth being furloughed,” Moseley said. “Even if she wasn’t, she still would have been the face I wanted for this [as an ambassador in Maryland].”
In This Together sells t-shirts and heart-shaped stickers bearing those exact words. One hundred percent of the proceeds are then distributed to and used by the various ambassadors to support businesses in their communities through the purchase of gift cards.
Ambassadors, such as Raithel, then distribute those gift cards to individuals and organizations in need.
Some of her recent stops included the Frederick County Food Bank, where she handed out roughly $800 in gift cards for needy individuals to spend at local restaurants.
On Monday morning, Raithel delivered a handful of gift cards the Carroll Manor Fire Company in Adamstown, as a way of saying thanks to first responders.
“It is great just to put a smile back on people’s faces,” Raithel said.
When the San Antonio couple lost their business in a fire at the end of February, the community rallied together and helped them get it back up and running within three days.
So, establishing In This Together was their way of giving back. So far, the organization has raised more than $120,000.
Raithel was offered the chance to go back to Shady Grove Fertility at a fraction of her normal hours and salary. But she declined.
She had found a new calling that gave provided her with the same type of satisfaction.
“Whereas one chapter of my life was closing, another one was opening,” Raithel said. “I thought to myself, ‘My life was rich before. And now it is rich in a different way.’”
