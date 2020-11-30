Communities across the country, including Frederick, will kick off December with Giving Tuesday—a day that encourages people to do good.
Created in 2012 in New York City, Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement powered by nonprofit organizations and local communities.
Nonprofits across Frederick County participate in Giving Tuesday, and local residents are encouraged to volunteer or donate in some form to local organizations.
One organization that will be celebrating the act of giving throughout the holiday season is Care Wear Volunteers, Inc., a national nonprofit based in Frederick that recruits people to knit, crochet and sew items that are then donated to hospital patients, nursing home residents and others in need.
The organization was started almost 30 years ago by Bonnie Hagerman, a Frederick County resident and former Hood College professor.
Hagerman said volunteers make blankets, pillows, toys, tote bags and other items for local hospitals and medical centers. Items are given to cancer patients, infants in the neonatal intensive care unit and children in the pediatric wing, among others.
The holiday season sees a greater need for these handmade items, Hagerman said. Hospital staff often like to provide items to patients and families, and nursing home staff like to provide gifts to residents who may not have a family to spend the holidays with.
Hagerman said the items help remind people that they are supported.
"The recipients are frequently surprised that someone out there cares," she said.
Those interested in working with Care Wear can contact Hagerman directly to receive more information and a sewing pattern book. For those simply interested in donating to the work of the organization, Hagerman said some of the most needed items are woven cotton or cotton blend fabrics, cotton flannel, fleece, fiberfill and yarn.
In addition to Care Wear, numerous other organizations will be accepting donations both on Giving Tuesday and throughout the holiday season.
Shana Knight, marketing and outreach manager for United Way of Frederick County, said in an email that due to the pandemic the most pressing outstanding needs the organization is seeing across the county are those related to recovery from the crisis such as housing, transportation and child care.
"Because of COVID-19, holiday needs look a bit different this year. Families are more concerned about where their next meal will come from or how to keep their jobs — if they still have one — rather than being able to put gifts under the tree," she said.
Due to these needs, United Way has established the United in Recovery campaign to help families get through the pandemic and its associated challenges. For more information go to unitedwayfrederick.org/recovery.
