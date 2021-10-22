A new Goodwill store has arrived along the Golden Mile in Frederick.
Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley on Friday welcomed patrons to a new location at 1003 W. Patrick St., offering men’s, women’s and children’s items, household essentials, home décor and more.
“We’re excited to be a part of the redevelopment in Frederick,” Holly Schor, vice president of operations at the nonprofit Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley, said in a news release. “ … Shoppers will also enjoy sale days such as dollar days, senior day and military/student discounts. We’re committed to providing a positive shopping and donating experience.”
Anyone who stops by with a donation this opening weekend can receive a $5 off coupon to use with any purchase over $10.
The new Goodwill will also have a Neighborhood Career Center on-site at the new store to help job seekers with career development, training and education through its online platform, MyCareerAdvisor.com, according to the release.
Last year, Goodwill of Central & Northern Arizona completed a merger with the Frederick-based Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley. The joint organization now operates nearly 100 stores, one clearance outlet, seven career centers and seven self-service kiosks, an eCommerce presence and veteran’s initiatives, according to officials. It employs more than 4,200 people throughout the Phoenix metro area, other parts of Arizona, and Carroll and Frederick counties in Maryland.
