Before the Frederick County Health Department’s COVID-19 test site on the Golden Mile closed last month, the staff got a steady stream of questions about the virus and how community members could protect themselves against it.
Often, other topics would come up.
Visitors would ask where they could find diapers for babies, help with food insecurity, and other resources for their family, said Danielle Haskin, program manager for the health department’s community COVID-19 response.
“While the conversation started with COVID, it definitely didn’t end there,” she said.
Now, the health department is turning the space that once housed its community testing clinic into a more permanent fixture along U.S. 40.
Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner set aside nearly $336,000 in her proposed budget for the health department to develop an equity office. Haskin predicts it will be a valuable tool for improving access to health care and other services in the Frederick community.
The office, planned to open this summer, will be the health department’s first permanent location on the west side of Frederick, health department spokeswoman Rissah Watkins said.
Haskin envisions the office as a place where community members can access health department services, such as testing for HIV and sexually transmitted infections and — if they’re eligible — get help enrolling in Medicare or signing up for a free cancer screening.
Beyond that, she hopes the center will give the health department a chance to connect people with local nonprofits and other resources and have conversations with them about how the county could better serve them.
“I’d really like this to be a place of action,” said Haskin, who will be the office’s first director.
This is the second time the county executive is allocating money for the health department’s equity efforts on the Golden Mile.
Gardner also set aside $336,000 last year for the health department to stand up its community testing site in the space above Masters Pharmacy in the Hillcrest neighborhood’s Rockledge Plaza. This funding enabled Frederick to become one of the first counties in the state to offer coronavirus testing seven days per week to residents without requiring anything of them, Haskin said.
The walk-up testing site, which closed March 31, was designed to be an alternative to the drive-through testing location at Frederick Health Village. It was meant mainly for community members without insurance, a regular doctor, transportation or access to other testing services.
As time passed, the community clinic became a resource frequently used by the area’s Black and Hispanic communities, Haskin said. Information about the testing site mainly traveled by word of mouth. It also wasn’t uncommon for visitors to the clinic to tell the staff they found the site when they were walking or driving past it.
Haskin is excited about the clinic’s changing role in the community. The funding from Gardner will partly be used to employ three staff members at the office, two of whom — Haskin and a community health outreach worker — are already working at the center.
When the office opens, there will always be a Spanish-speaking employee on-site, Haskin said.
She wants to design the office in such a way that it is comfortable and welcoming for everyone, no matter their age or culture.
The health department has talked about placing flags from different countries around the center and hanging pictures low to the ground, so that they’re at eye-level for children, Haskin said.
“I’d love for this to be a place where there’s no question of, ‘Oh, should I take my kids?’” Haskin said. “‘Well, of course! There’s a whole section for them to learn and have fun while you’re here.’”
Building the office from the ground up is exciting, if a little daunting, Haskin said.
Since not many local health departments have an equity office, she doesn’t have very many models for inspiration. But she’s reaching out to similar programs across the state to hear how they make decisions based on community input.
Haskin is also planning to speak with the staff at nearby nonprofits like the Asian American Center of Frederick and Centro Hispano de Frederick to hear how the health department’s equity office can complement — but not overtake — the services they are already offering.
The health department knows it isn’t doing everything right, Haskin said. The equity office will give the staff the chance to listen to community members and use what they learn to build new programs and modify existing ones to better serve residents and their families.
“We want to be transparent about the fact that we don’t have all the answers,” she said. “And personally, I think that that’s OK.”
