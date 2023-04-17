Shepherd University will host its annual Aging Well Workshop, “Interoception (the lesser-known sense): Why Listening to Your Body Matters,” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 9 in the Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education auditorium and virtually via Zoom.
The keynote speaker will be Jennifer MacCormack, assistant professor of social psychology and director of the Interoception Laboratory in the University of Virginia Department of Psychology. She will talk about interoception, the lesser-known sense that helps us understand our bodies’ internal sensations. Through a panel discussion, breakout sessions and MacCormack’s address, participants will develop a greater appreciation for the importance of listening to their bodies.
Six continuing education credits are available for nurses and social workers for a $25 fee. There is no CEU charge for employees of the West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services and the workshop is free for all other participants.
The workshop will also cover topics such as healthy ways to age in place, the ethics of working with older adults experiencing memory loss and cognitive decline, eating for health and longevity, and alternative approaches to wellness.
Presenters will be Melissa Hall, associate professor of recreation studies at Shepherd; Doug Cumpston, program manager, West Virginia Assistive Technology System team at the Center for Excellence in Disabilities; Dr. Laura Lawson, Mission Functional Medicine, Winchester, Virginia; Carolyn Rodis, retired lawyer and mediator with a specialty in elder mediation; Dr. Raja Nanda Gopal Mogallapu, assistant professor, WVU Medicine Berkeley Medical Center; Amy Orndoff, executive director, Berkeley Senior Services, Berkeley County, West Virginia; Nancy Miller, LCSW-C, program manager, Mental Health Association of Frederick County, Maryland; Dr. Avery Bowman, retired emergency room physician and yoga and mindfulness instructor; Emma Morton-Eggleston, chief for diabetes and obesity prevention and director of the WVU Medicine East Center for Diabetes and Metabolic Health; and Michelle Cooper, MSN, CRNP, assistant professor of nursing at Shepherd.
Blue Ridge Community and Technical College’s food truck will be on campus to provide healthy lunch options that participants can purchase.
The Aging Well Workshop is presented by Shepherd’s Department of Psychology, Department of Social Work, School of Nursing, and Lifelong Learning Program. It is funded by the West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services.
