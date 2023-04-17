Shepherd University will host its annual Aging Well Workshop, “Interoception (the lesser-known sense): Why Listening to Your Body Matters,” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 9 in the Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education auditorium and virtually via Zoom.

The keynote speaker will be Jennifer MacCormack, assistant professor of social psychology and director of the Interoception Laboratory in the University of Virginia Department of Psychology. She will talk about interoception, the lesser-known sense that helps us understand our bodies’ internal sensations. Through a panel discussion, breakout sessions and MacCormack’s address, participants will develop a greater appreciation for the importance of listening to their bodies.

