Frederick County Health Department compliance checks in June found two local businesses sold alcohol to underage customers.
The Merchant Sales Compliance Initiative of the health department conducts random checks of local businesses to reduce minors’ access to alcohol and tobacco, according to a county news release. During the June 24 round of compliance checks, Lucky Corner Westview on Buckeystown Pike and Red Robin on Spectrum Drive were found to be in violation for selling alcohol to underage buyers, the health department said. Violations were referred to the Frederick County Liquor Board. Twenty-one other businesses checked that day were found to be in compliance.
Eight alcohol violations were recorded in March after compliance checks took a hiatus during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To complete the checks, underage people accompanied by a plainclothes officer visit businesses. The underage individuals provide their valid state-issued ID or driver’s license to every merchant who asks for identification, the release reads. If the merchant asks their age, the buyers must reply truthfully.
Health Department officials remind the public that tobacco and alcohol use by minors can harm their physical health and impair healthy brain development. Nearly 90 percent of adult smokers began smoking before age 18, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. About 60 percent of teens reported having at least one drink of alcohol by age 18, data from the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism shows.
(2) comments
My daughter turned 21 in June, she is yet to be asked for her ID. This is at liquor stores, restaurants and bars. She is very disheartened.
Check ID. How difficult is it?
