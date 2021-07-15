The city of Frederick will take a further look at building a new health center on the city’s west side after a vote by the city’s aldermen Thursday night.
The aldermen approved spending $79,950 that will allow the firm 330 Partners, of Greer, South Carolina, to conduct a feasibility study of the proposed center.
The firm is currently working on another feasibility study for the current health center at 100 S. Market St. looking at the potential of moving the facility to a new location at 121 S. Market St.
A new health center would be the city’s third. The city already has one on the west side, located at Hillcrest Elementary School, along with another on South Market Street.
The city’s community action health center provides services to adults and children who are uninsured, ineligible for programs such as Medicaid and have a total income at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level.
The school-based center at Hillcrest Elementary serves students from Lincoln, Hillcrest, Waverley, North Frederick, Butterfly Ridge and Monocacy elementary schools, as well as their younger siblings.
Ramenta Cottrell, the city’s director of housing and human services, said the feasibility study will make sure a new center wouldn’t be duplicating services and consider a new center’s viability, among other factors.
Many families they serve at the downtown center actually live on the west side of the city, she said.
The agreement doesn’t specify a timeframe to complete the study, but it should take several months, Cottrell said.
City officials have known for years of health disparities on the west side of the city, and increased health services on that side of Frederick would be a great help, said Alderman Ben MacShane.
