The Alzheimer's Association will host a free virtual forum for Frederick and Washington county residents on Thursday from 1-2:30 p.m.
The town-hall style forum seeks to share experiences about dealing with Alzheimer's in the community, learn about and address any gaps in care and educate and connect people with resources to deal with a disease that afflicts more than 6 million Americans.
Disparities along racial and ethnic lines will be addressed during the forum regarding who the disease affects and the care they receive.
For more information about the forum or to register, call 800-272-3900 or visit online at bit.ly/ALZ42221.
— Greg Swatek
