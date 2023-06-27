By Emmett Gartner
Special to The News-Post
For Frederick County residents over the age of 55, a local program is instilling a sense of community and joy for those who volunteer and assist neighbors in their age group.
The Americorps Seniors Senior Companion program, which is administered by the Asian American Center of Frederick, has broad goals of boosting volunteerism for older county residents.
But its process of linking volunteers with residents who need support in everyday life, from running errands to attending doctor appointments, brings more tangible outcomes for both the volunteers and those they help.
Laverne Hewlett, 59, started volunteering for the program earlier this year. Hewlett is a self-described introvert who says she often doesn’t leave the house unless it’s for a good reason.
Through the senior companion program, however, Hewlett has been drawn closer to Paula Davis, also 59, as Hewlett helps Davis recover from a recent surgery.
Together, the two run errands, enjoy each other’s company, and attend community events hosted by AACF. Both Hewlett and Davis said the senior companion program is introducing them to people and communities they never would have come across otherwise.
“Being involved with this forces me to step outside of my comfort zone and do something, and interact and meet people, which usually turns out to be a good thing,” Hewlett said. “But I have to have that reason to do it, because it’s not something that I will innately do on my own.”
Hewlett and Davis were both active volunteers for their community and church, Strong Tower Christian Church in Frederick, before joining the seniors companion program and appreciated its goals.
Hewlett said she spent time working in nursing homes and caring for older people, and enrolling in the program was a natural continuation of that role for her.
“This was just the next step to continue giving and blessing others,” Hewlett said.
Similarly, Davis and her love of volunteering had her latch on to the program, which she’s enjoyed ever since.
She reflected on an event the pair attended for local fire and rescue employees, where the two brought gift baskets and mingled with other community members.
“That was wonderful,” Davis said. “My granddaughter, she still talks about it.”
For others participating in the program, its volunteerism provides working family members with much needed support for them and their parents.
Najeeba Ansari, 34, emigrated to the United States from Afghanistan in 2017. Her father Jawar, 71, and mother Ata, 64, joined her a few years later, shortly after Kabul fell to Taliban control.
Because of her father’s medical condition, Najeeba has spent hours of her time since their arrival navigating the bureaucratic red tape of the U.S. healthcare system and other related paperwork, all while commuting to Germantown for her job at a biotech company.
The senior companion program assists the family by providing Ata with a small hourly wage and a transportation stipend for caring for her husband, while also enlisting other volunteers to help take Jawar to appointments and spend time with the family.
One of the companions is also Afghan, which allows Jawar and Ata to chat with them in their native language, since the couple isn’t fluent in English.
“It’s really important for my father to speak with someone who knows the language and shares the same things,” like Afghan foods and celebrations of important holidays, Najeeba said.
The companion and his family also bring their grandchildren to the Ansari’s house, which Najeeba said is beneficial for her Ata, who misses her own grandchildren who aren’t around.
“Introducing us with this family, it helps my mom and dad to be a little bit more socialized,” Najeeba said.
The program, which AACF introduced in 2021, also cuts down on Najeeba’s driving time and gives her a much needed respite from all the tasks associated with her parents’ care.
It also frees up time for the Ansaris to do things they enjoy, like going for walks around their Urbana neighborhood, as well as visits to the Baltimore Aquarium, and most recently, to the National Mall for the cherry blossoms.
Najeeba said because her mother is a 24/7 caretaker for her father, having a companion around also gives Ata occasional opportunities to relax on her own.
The Ansaris, like Hewlett and Davis, also enjoy community events through AACF where they can socialize.
“Whatever happens in the community, they let us know so we can get that advantage,” Najeeba said.
Frank Sainfort, an administrative assistant for AACF, said these outcomes are exactly what the program is designed to do.
“We want to engage seniors the best way possible,” Sainfort said. “And we want to give them a chance to be home and be part of the community.”
Sainfort said the program is especially significant in combating isolation and loneliness brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. For those uncomfortable with leaving their house, the seniors companion program steps in by bringing someone to them.
Jim Weed, 64, said he decided to take part after his wife had a major medical event and moved to a nursing home, which left him isolated during the start of the pandemic.
“I found myself alone for very long periods of time,” Weed said. “And I thought I can’t possibly be the only one around with this problem. When I heard about this program, I thought, ‘This is it.’”
Since January, Weed has been a companion for a few other seniors and looks forward to forging more connections down the line.
His admiration of the community service the program provides aligns with the same benefits others have described, which he said is vital for people in his age group.
“I love the idea of seniors helping others, Weed said. “I really think seniors need to kind of look out for each other.”
