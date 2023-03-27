Events are subject to change. Contact the sponsoring organization for any updates.
SENIOR REC COUNCIL
For more information on the Senior Rec Council and events, visit srcfrederick.org.
Open Duckpin Bowling — 1-3 p.m. Thursdays, Walkersville Bowling Lanes, 44 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Walkersville. Recreational bowling. Participants pay for cost of bowling. Contact Gerald at 240-651-1865.
Thursdays Bridge — 1 to 4 p.m., Spring Ridge Senior Apartments, call Judy at 336-662-2889. Reservations required.
Exercise — 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, William Talley Rec Center, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick. $2 per session. Call Susan at 301-695-1785.
Basketball — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Walkersville Rec Center in the elementary school, Walkersville. Enter through the gym doors on right side of school. Continues through April. $2 per session. Gerald at 240-651-1865.
Talley SRC Book Group — 10:15 a.m. third Monday of the month, William R. Talley Rec Center, Classroom A (ground floor) 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick. Jane at 501-658-8680.
Taney SRC Book Group — 2:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month, Frederick Senior Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick. Pre-registration required. Mary Ann at 301-662-6199.
Bicycling — Meeting locations vary, rides scheduled biweekly March through November, weather permitting. Helmets required. Kathy at 301-606-0064.
Easy Hikes — As scheduled during April, May, June, September and October, weather permitting. Locations vary. Hike from 3 to 6 miles on terrain with good footing and little or no elevation change. The pace is adjusted to the speed of the group. Call Kathy at 301-639-4144.
Moderate Hikes — As scheduled April, May, June, September and October, weather permitting. Locations vary. For more advanced hikers. May be 5 to 7 miles in length or uneven ground and hills. Call Ray at 301-606-3452.
Softball — Practice 6 p.m. Wednesdays, April through September. Games on Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Pinecliff Park, Frederick. Open to women over 40 and men over 50. Associated activity costs. Call Adrian at 301-662-6623.
April 1
Weekly Carillon Recitals
At the Joseph Dill Baker Memorial Carillon, on the instrument of 49 bells played mechanically by fists and feet by city carillonneur John Widmann. Every Sunday. Free.
Time: 12:30 to 1 p.m.
Location: Baker Park, Dulaney Ave. at Second St., Frederick
Contact: 301-788-2806 or bakerparkcarillon.org
Ghost Tours of Historic Frederick
Also April 8, 15, 22 and 29. Journey through Frederick’s gruesome and bloody past. Nearly 300 years of war, executions and revenge. True documented stories of the paranormal with Maryland’s oldest operating Ghost Tour. Uncover political savvy and defiant citizens, patriots from the Revolutionary War, beckoning soldiers from the Civil War. Reservations recommended. $15.
Time: 7:15 p.m.
Location: Departs from Brewer's Alley Restaurant and Brewery, 124 N. Market St., Frederick
Contact: marylandghosttours.com
The Steel Wheels in Concert
At home in the creative space between tradition and innovation, informed by the familiar sounds of the Virginia mountains where the band was formed, but always moving forward with insightful lyrics and an evolving sound. $25 and up.
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
April 2
Environmental Stewardship Speaker Series: Native Plants
Speaker is Kim Leahy, Frederick County Master Gardener. Sign up for lunch, included. Freewill offering will be taken.
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Location: Saint Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 8428 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick
Contact: 301-360-9581 or saintdrexel.org
Wags for Hope Orientation
Local pet therapy organization that provides therapy services to local nursing homes, Frederick Memorial hospital, elementary schools and libraries with the R.E.A.D. program. Learn how you and your pet can become a team and make a difference in the lives of others. Orientation for people only, no pets. RSVP required at info@wagsforhope.org. Free.
Time: 1 to 2 p.m.
Location: William Talley Rec Center, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick
Contact: wagsforhope.org
Bingo
Weekly bingo games continue April 9, 16, 23 and 30. Open to all.
Time: 5 to 10 p.m.
Location: Beth Sholom Congregation, 1011 N. Market St., Frederick
Contact: 205-572-2907 or bethsholomfrederick.org
April 3
Duplicate Bridge Games
Also April 6, 10, 13, 17, 20 and 24. Frederick Bridge Club duplicate games allow you to hone your skills and make new, like-minded friends. All are welcome, no membership requirements. $7.
Time: 12:15 to 4 p.m.
Location: Orioles Nest 331, 1037 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-254-4727 or bridgewebs.com/frederick
FAC After Hours & Yogamour: Restorative Yoga with Soundbath
Join a gentle flow yoga session on the main level while enjoying art work that adorn the walls of this historic space. All levels which includes beginners. Some yoga mats available. $15.
Time: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Location: FAC Art Center, 5 E. Second St., Frederick
Contact: 301-662-4190 or yogamour.org
April 4
Slips, Trips and Falls
Frederick County Fire and Rescue will be taking blood pressures and giving a presentation on slips, trips and falls. Free, drop-in (lunch is available by reservation).
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Brunswick 50+ Center, 12 E. A St., Brunswick
Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-834-8115
Pride on the Patio
Weekly LGBTQIA social mixer meets on Tuesdays. Relaxed an casual. Happy hour pricing, full menu available; drink special Gender Fluid. 21 and older.
Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Location: Showroom, 882 N. East St., Frederick
Contact: 240-409-8858 or facebook.com/prideonthepatio
April 5
Spring Floral Arrangements
The Silver Fancy Garden Club will show us how to make your own spring arrangements using fresh flowers! All materials will be provided. $5, pre-register
Time: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Location: Emmitsburg 50+ Center, 300 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg
April 6
200 Monroe Restaurant
Frederick Community College invites you to enjoy a gourmet dinner created by the talented students at 200 Monroe Restaurant! Reservations are required! For dine-in or carryout, visit opentable.com/200-Monroe. $40 to $44.
Time: 5 to 8:30 p.m.
Location: The Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick
Contact: opentable.com/200-monroe
Introduction to Permaculture and the REED Center
There is a 150-acre permaculture food forest in Middletown? Come meet Ben Friton, founder and director of the REED Center and Morning View Food Forest. Learn about permaculture, the work done by the REED Center and the events happening at the food forest. Free.
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Location: Middletown Branch Library, 101 Prospect St., Middletown
Pour House Trivia
Also April 13, 20 and 27. Bring your team and play. Extended happy hour 4 to 8 p.m.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Location: Champion Billiards Sports Bar, 5205 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick
Contact: 301-846-0089 or frederickchampions.com
Tivoli Discovery Series: Ashley Ray
Ray, who has established herself as one of Nashville’s most nuanced voices, is chasing down critical acclaim not only as a solo artist, but also as an in-demand songwriter for Little Big Town, Lori McKenna, Lady A’s Charles Kelley, and others. $10 suggested or pay what you can.
Time: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Location: New Spire Arts, 15 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-600-2828 or weingergcenter.org
April 7
Biggs Ford Archeological Site Presentation
Lauren Lippiello, assistant professor of global studies, FCC, will give a talk about the Biggs Ford Archeological Site and its findings. This site, located in Frederick County, contains a large, well-preserved Native American village and has yielded artifacts dating back 11,000 years. Lauren will be joined by local archeologist Hettie Bellweber. 21 and older. Free.
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Middletown Public Library, 101 Prospect St., Middletown
April 9
Breakfast Fundraiser
All-you-can-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage biscuits, sausage gravy, puddin', hominy, muffins and more. Benefits the fire company; cancelled if snow emergency plan is in effect. $10 adults, $5 ages 5-12, under age 6 free, $12 for carryout. (Prices subject to change as market prices dictate.)
Time: 7 to 11 a.m.
Location: Union Bridge Fire Co., 8 W. Locust St., Union Bridge
Contact: 410-775-7422
Great American Chestnut Restoration and Potluck
Help restore the beautiful American Chestnut by volunteering for tree plantings. Baltimore Yearly Meeting has received a grant to plant 100 American chestnuts on our wooded acres! Free.
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Catoctin Quaker Camp, 12611 Tower Road, Thurmont
Contact: 717-481-4870 or bymcamps.org/community-work-days
Second Sunday Tree Walk
With the Frederick County Forestry Board. By donation.
Time: 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Location: City of Frederick, Rec Center or Pergola.
Contact: frederick.forestryboard.org
April 10
Stained-Glass Butterfly
Create a beautiful stained-glass butterfly with step-by-step instructions through the entire process. This class is for beginner and intermediate artists. Box lunch is included. Instructor: Bob Galandak .$40, pre-register (3-weeks).
Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Emmitsburg 50+ Center, 300 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg
Senior Services Advisory Board Meeting
The Board collaborates with advises, advocates and educates Frederick County Government, the Senior Services Division, and the larger community on all matters relating to the needs, development, and administration of services of services for older adults.
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Location: Bourne Building, 355 Montevue Lane, Frederick
Contact: 301-639-8518 or frederickcountymd.gov
April 11
MAP: SNAP 101
A basic introduction to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as Food Stamps. This presentation will give you the baseline knowledge you may need when talking to those in the community about SNAP and recent changes that have been made to the program. Free, pre-register.
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Armchair Travel: Visit Israel
Join Dara and Edi to hear about their recent trips to Israel — ancient history, archeological sites and the travel experience. Speakers: Dara Markowitz & Edi Stewart. Free, pre-register (3 weeks).
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Frederick 50+ Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick
April 12
Slips, Trips and Falls
Frederick County Fire and Rescue will be taking blood pressures and giving a presentation on slips, trips and falls. Free, drop-in (lunch is available by reservation).
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Emmitsburg 50+ Center, 300 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg
Bingo Night
Sponsored by St. Peter's Knights of Columbus Council 13290. Doors open at 6 p.m. Early bird games start at 6:30 p.m. and regular call starts at 7 p.m. Food and drink available for purchase. Additional purchases: Game pack $10, Early Bird Game $1, 3-game sheet $2 and jackpot game $2. 18 and older.
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: St. Peter Catholic Church, Sappington Hall, 9190 Church St., Libertytown/Union Bridge
Contact: 301-471-3533
Thacher & Rye Local Weds Dinner Series
Culinary journey continues featuring Frederick's local craft beverage businesses with a 3-course menu expertly crafted by Chef Bryan Voltaggio and team. This month features Orchard Cellars. Reservations recommended, walk-ins welcome if space allows. $75 person plus tax and gratuity.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Thacher & Rye, 228 N. Market St., Frederick
Contact: 240-332-3186 or thacherandrye.com
The Temptations in Concert
Named the “#1 R&B/Hip Hop Artists of All Time” and one of the “125 Greatest of All Time Artists” by Billboard magazine, as well as one of the “100 Greatest Artists of All Time” by Rolling Stone Magazine, the group is truly a beloved national treasure. $125.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
April 13
Slips, Trips and Falls
Frederick County Fire and Rescue will be taking blood pressures and giving a presentation on slips, trips and falls. Free, drop-in
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Urbana 50+ Center, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana
Everyday Foods & Herbs for Digestive Health
Learn what foods, ferments, herbs and spices you can use to support digestive health. Sample fermented foods and herbal favorites like ginger, peppermint and chamomile. Presenter: Joi Foss Vogin, Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, University of Maryland Extension Free, Pre-register.
Time: Noon
Location: Presenter in-person at Frederick 50+ Community Center, Virtual at Brunswick, Emmitsburg, Urbana, home
FCC Jazz Ensemble II Concert
A great night of jazz with the FCC Jazz Ensemble II and director Jordan Clawson. Free.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Frederick Community College, JBK Theater, 7932 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick
Contact: 301-846-2000 or frederick.edu
Wonder Book Classic Film Series: "East of Eden" (1955)
Two brothers in 1910s California struggle to maintain their strict, Bible-toting father’s favor as an old secret about their long-absent mother comes to light. With James Dean, Raymond Massey and Julie Harris. (1 hour 58 min., Rated PG). $7.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
April 14
Memory Cafe
Frederick County Senior Services Division and the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Café offers a fun and relaxed way for people living with memory loss and their care partners to get connected with one another through social events that promote interaction and companionship. Free, pre-register.
Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Emmitsburg 50+ Community Center, 300 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg
Contact: CaregiverSupport@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-6001
Bluegrass Jam
Open to all levels of acoustic musicians and vocalists. Spectators, families welcome. Sandwiches, snacks and sodas available for purchase. No smoking or swearing. $5 donation at the door.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club, 8101 Crum Road, Walkersville
Contact: 301-898-3719
April 15
All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet
The menu includes sausage, pudding, hominy, side potatoes, scrambled eggs, sausage gravy, pancakes, French toast, biscuits, fruit, orange and apple juice, coffee and tea. Country ham sandwiches available for purchase. $10 adults, $6 ages 6 to 12, under age 5 free.
Time: 7 a.m.
Location: Liberty United Methodist Church, 12024 Main St., Libertytown
Contact: 301-304-9843 or libertycentralumc.org
Heartsaver CPR/First Aid/AED Adult, Child, Infant for the Layperson
The course teaches adult and child CPR and AED use, infant CPR, how to relieve choking in adults, children, and infants and how to get emergency help on the way quickly. First Aid covers basic skills of patient assessment, controlling bleeding, airway management and medical emergencies. $85, pre-register.
Time: 8:30 a.m.
Location: FCC-Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick
Contact: 240-629-7907 or frederick.edu/CPR
St. Jospeh 5K and Fun Run
Official times, T-shirts, and swag bags for all registered participants. Rain or shine. Registration cost: $40 for 5k; $20 for fun run. Proceeds benefit historic church building restoration. More info https://www.stjoesbuckeystown.org/st-joseph-5k-fun-run.
Time: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Location: St. Joseph on Carrollton Manor Church, 5843 Manor Woods Drive, Frederick
Contact: 610-730-2499 or stjoesbuckeystown.org
Thurmont Green Fest
Learn how to live a greener life for a better tomorrow! Many interactive displays, electronic recycling drop off, educational information from experts in their fields, music and food truck. Free admission.
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Thurmont Regional Library, 76 E. Moser Road, Thurmont
Contact: 571-481-0077 or thurmontmainstreet.com
Calvary UMC Community Concert Series: Lorenzo Cominoli and Danny Webber, Guitar Duo
Cominoli, Italian jazz guitarist, teacher and composer, and Webber, jazz, classical, rock guitarist and teacher. They come together to present refined and melodic guitar music that explores many diverse musical traditions. Their program will include original compositions and arrangements that draw from contemporary jazz, folk/pop, and classical influences. Free.
Time: 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Location: Calvary UMC, 131 W. Second St., Frederick
Contact: 301-662-1464 or calvaryumc.org/concerts
Three Dog Night in Concert
Now in its fifth decade, this legendary band claims some of the most astonishing statistics in popular music. In the years 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records or sold more concert tickets. "Black and White," "One," "Joy to the World" are among their hits. $55 to $125.
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
April 16
Holocaust Remembrance Day
"Growing Up With Holocaust Survivor Parents." Laizer was 16 and Lili was 12 when the Nazis wrested them away from their homes in Poland. Unbelievably, they met in 1945 through the barbed wire fence of a concentration camp, got married, and moved to New York City, where they’ve been since 1949. They will join us by live video while their older son, Dr. Harvey Levy, a local dentist, author, lecturer and martial arts master, tells their story and describes the impact of the Holocaust on his family. Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins will describe hate groups and activities in Frederick County. There will also be a candle lighting, proclamations from the county and city, appropriate readings, and music. Free.
Time: 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Location: Beth Sholom Congregation, 1011 N. Market St., Frederick
Contact: 205-572-2907 or bethsholomfrederick.org
April 17
New to Medicare Workshop
Are you new to Medicare, or will be soon? Join an overview of Medicare. Trained State Health Insurances Program (SHIP) staff help Medicare beneficiaries, family members and caregivers understand Medicare benefits, bills, and Medicare rights. Free, pre-register.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Emmitsburg 50+ Center, 300 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg. Also online Virtual 50+ Center
Spring Drawing
Explore line, shading and perspective. Class will focus on colored pencil/graphite drawing. Work with a variety of subjects and enjoy a relaxing creative experience. Previous students welcome. Instructor: Jeanne McDermott. $40, pre-register (4 weeks).
Time: 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Location: Frederick 50+ Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick
April 19
50+ Understanding and Responding to Dementia Related Behaviors
Learn caregiver tips and strategies to respond to some common behaviors by individuals living with dementia that include agitation and confusion. This program is presented by the Alzheimer's Association. Free.
Time: 1 to 2 p.m.
Location: Middletown Public Library, 101 Prospect St., Middletown
Spaghetti Dinner
An all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner includes marinara and meat sauce, bread sticks, a salad bar, iced tea and water. A bake table will be available at an additional cost. To support the Winfield Ladies Auxiliary.
Time: 4 to 7 p.m.
Location: Winfield Fire Hall, 1320 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville
Contact: 410-795-1333
April 20
Slips, Trips and Falls
Frederick County Fire and Rescue will be taking blood pressures and giving a presentation on slips, trips and falls. Free, drop-in. $10 adults, $5 ages 6 to 11, under age 5 free.
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Frederick 50+ Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick
Frederick County Civil War Roundtable Meeting
Leon Reed will present "No Greater Calamity for the Country: North -South Conflict, Secession, and the Onset of the Civil War." The 30 days following the surrender of Fort Sumter and Lincoln’s call for 75,000 volunteers is one of the most momentous periods in U.S. history. $5 for nonmembers.
Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Location: National Museum of Civil War Medicine, 48 E. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-695-1864 or frederickcountycivilwarrt.org
Frederick Speaker Series: Vernice "FlyGirl" Armour
America's first Black female combat pilot, author, former Marine and cop. $50 standard, $45 for military, ages 62 and older, students.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
April 21
Thurmont Restaurant Week
Continues daily through April 29. Indulge yourself with home-cooked goodness from locally owned restaurants and enjoy their Thurmont Restaurant Week featured menus!
Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Thurmont restaurants
Contact: thurmontmainstreet.com
Groceries for Seniors
A free monthly distribution of seasonal produce, canned goods, and shelf stable products. All Frederick County residents age 60+ with an income below $1,450 per month are eligible to participant. Please bring a photo ID to register the first time. Groceries for Seniors is offered on the third Friday of each month.
Time: Noon (and continues until all food is distributed)
Location: Frederick Senior Center, 1440 Taney Ave. Frederick
Contact: SeniorServices@FrederickCountyMD.gov or call 301-600-1234
Bonanza Bingo
Doors open at 5 p.m. games start at 7 p.m. Cost includes 9 pack of all 20 games (except 50/50) Payouts: 16 games of $300, three small jackpots of $500 and one jackpot of $1,000. Kitchen and bar will be open. $40 per person. BVFD reserves the right to reduce payouts.
Time: 5 p.m.
Location: Brunswick Volunteer Fire Co., 1500 Volunteer Drive, Brunswick
Contact: Jesse at 301-305-0777 or bvfd5.org
F.A.M.E. Song Circle
A song circle is kind of like singing around a campfire (but without the fire). All ages, all abilities — players, singers, and listeners are all welcome! Acoustic instruments only, please! Meets monthly. Free.
Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Mount Airy Town Hall, 110 S. Main St., Mount Airy
Contact: 301-471-0889 or frederickacoustic.org
Neil Berg's The '60s: Peace, Love & Rock 'n' Roll
This powerhouse concert event includes the songs and stories of many of the artists of the era including: Beach Boys, Beatles, Rolling Stones, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Aretha Franklin, The Doors, James Brown and many others. The “Woodstock Era” defined a generation of music, in a world that was rapidly changing. $37.50
Time: 8 to 10 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
April 22
National String Symphonia
NSS is celebrating 10 years of making beautiful string music and is excited to present some of the most popular selections from their first 10 seasons. $35.
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Location: New Spire Arts, 15 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Silent Film Series: "Show People" (1928)
A young lady from Georgia goes to Hollywood in the hopes of becoming an actress. Comedy, romance, with Marion Davies, William Haines and Dell Henderson. (1 hour 23 min.) $7.
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
April 26
Medigap/Supplemental vs. Advantage Plans
Learn more about these different types of Medicare programs to help determine which type of program may be the best for you.
Time: Noon
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Smithsonian American Art Museum: Visualizing Honor, Service, and Sacrifice
During this interactive program, representatives of the American Battle Monuments Commission and the Smithsonian American Art Museum contextualize the history of memorials, monuments, and art in their collections. Explore how the design of sculpture, architecture, cemeteries, and 2-D artworks convey the themes of honor, service, and sacrifice through symbolism and allegory. Distance learning programs are generously supported by the American Battle Monuments Commission and the Robert and Mercedes Eichholz Foundation. Free, Pre-register.
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Frederick 50+ Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick; and Urbana 50+ Center, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana. Also online Virtual 50+ Center.
"An Era of Trolley Cars in Central Maryland"
Light refreshments at 5 p.m., presentation at 6 p.m. Reuben Moss, president and curator of the Hagerstown & Frederick Railway Historical Society, will have a multimedia presentation on the history of the trolley system. Reservations required, limited seating.
Time: 5 p.m.
Location: Museum of Frederick County History, 24 E. Church St., Frederick
Contact: 301-663-1188
April 27
Herbal Teas & Dietary Supplements: Safe Use for Self-care
Learn best practices for safe use of dietary supplements as part of your self-care routine. Explore different types of supplements and enjoy a tasting of seasonal herbal tea blends. Presenter: Joi Foss Vogin, Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, University of Maryland Extension. Free, pre-register.
Time: Noon
Location: Presenter in-person @ Urbana 50+ Community Center, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana. Virtual @ Frederick, Emmitsburg, home
Virtual Genealogy Lecture: "Research Cousins: Historic Preservation and Genealogy"
Presenter is Mary Mannix. Hosted by Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Frederick. Via Zoom.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Via Zoom
Contact: 240-818-1937 or tinyurl.com/msfsajvy
Wonder Book Classic Film Series: "Tom Jones" (1963)
The romantic and chivalrous adventures of Tom Jones in 18th-century England. With Albert Finney, Susannah York, George Devine. (2 hours 9 min.) $7.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-600-2282 or weinbergcenter.org
April 28
Day Trip: Glenstone
Glenstone (Potomac, Md.) is a place that seamlessly integrates art, architecture and nature into a serene and contemplative environment. Guided by the personal vision of its founders, Glenstone assembles post-World War II artworks of the highest quality that trace the greatest historical shifts in the way we experience and understand art of the 20th and 21st centuries. These works are presented in a series of refined indoor and outdoor spaces designed to facilitate meaningful encounters. Be prepared to spend considerable time on foot; comfortable walking shoes are recommended. www.glenstone.org. Bring your own lunch to eat on the bus on the way home (no picnicking on the grounds of the museum) or a credit/debit card (cash is not accepted) to buy lunch at the museum’s café. $25, pre-register (bring money for lunch).
Time: 9 a.m. to approximately 3:30 p.m.
Location: Departs from Frederick Senior Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick. Offer through Frederick County Senior Services
Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-7020 or register http://frederickcountymd-gov.3dcartstores.com
Mahjong
Learn and play the game Mahjong with the Frederick County Public Libraries and Asian American Center of Frederick. Free.
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: C. Burr Artz Public Library, 110 E. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-600-1630
FAC After Hours: See What Sticks Performance Art Workshop
Performance artists, musicians, poets, actors — meet Frederick’s newest performance workshop and open stage. Artists are welcome to workshop emerging projects in our space and see what sticks. Stay after the performances for a brief discussion and debrief as participating artists continue to fine-tune their work.
Time: 7 to 10 p.m.
Location: FAC Art Center, 5 E. Second St., Frederick
Contact: 301-662-4190 or frederickartscouncil.org
April 29
Mount Airy Lion's Club Spring Yard Sale
Rain or shine.
Time: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Mount Airy Fire Co. Carnival Grounds, 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mount Airy
Contact: mtairylionsyardsale@gmail.com
Thurmont Business Showcase
Exhibiting the Thurmont Business Community’s products, services and innovations. The Thurmont Ambulance Co. will be selling food during the event. Free admission.
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Thurmont Event Complex, 13716 Strafford Drive, Thurmont
Contact: 240-626-9980 or thurmontmainstreet.com
Preparing for a Successful Gardening Season
Learn from a local Master Gardener how to best prepare our garden beds for planting, what to plant when and tips for having the best growing season ever. Free.
Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Location: Middletown Public Library, 101 Prospect St., Middletown
Mike Kuster and The Catoctin Cowboys
Honky tonkin' good time show of country music.
Time: 4 to 8 p.m.
Location: Buckeystown Pub, 6803 Michaels Mill Road, Buckeystown
Contact: 301-662-9465
April 30
Calvary UMC Concert Series: Westminster Ringers
The group performs using 85 Malmark handbells (spanning seven octaves) and seven octaves of Malmark Choirchimes, two octaves of Malmark Cymbells and assorted percussion instruments, making for one of the largest collections of bell and chime instruments in the Mid-Atlantic area. Free.
Time: 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Location: Calvary United Methodist Church, 131 W. Second St., Frederick
Contact: 301-662-1464 or calvaryumc.org/concerts
Frederick Symphony Orchestra: "Broadway and Beyond"
Performing your favorite tunes from Broadway classics such as "The King and I," "Phantom of the Opera" and "Fiddler on the Roof" and music selections from big screen favorites like the James Bond movies, "The Lord of the Rings" and many more. $30 to $35.
Time: 3 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.