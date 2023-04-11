LIFE-NTR-HEALTH-ONNUTRITION-DMT

You can get more fruit (and fiber) from a single apple than from most fruit supplements, and at much lower cost, says Dr. Tod Cooperman of Consumer Labs.

 Dreamstime/TNS

“My husband and I read your article on nutrition in the Republican Herald. We are curious as to the benefits of Balance of Nature, Red Beet powder and other supplements that are heavily advertised on TV.” — Sally K from Pennsylvania

I was curious, too, Sally. Let’s start with Balance of Nature fruits and vegetable powders. According to their website, these are capsules of powder made from 16 different fruits and 15 types of vegetables through “an advanced vacuum-cold process which stabilizes the maximum nutrient content.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription