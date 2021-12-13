Hospitalizations from COVID-19 continued to surge in Frederick County over the weekend, with 63 beds in Frederick Health filled with patients sick with the disease Sunday night — an increase of more than 50 percent in five days.
Fourteen beds in the hospital's intensive care unit were occupied by COVID-19 patients as of Sunday, all of whom were unvaccinated, according to information provided by Frederick Health spokesman Joshua Faust and Chief Nursing Officer Diane McFarland. Data from the county Health Department showed this number is the highest it’s been since May of last year.
Of the 63 COVID-19 patients being cared for Sunday, six were vaccinated, according to the health system’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Frederick Health’s intensive care unit has 19 beds in total. The health care system has 209 inpatient beds, a number that doesn’t include beds available in Labor and Delivery, Pediatrics, the Family Center or the Observation Center, according to the information provided by Faust and McFarland.
As of Sunday, Frederick Health was caring for 295 patients, including people being treated in the four spaces with beds that are excluded from the inpatient capacity count.
According to information provided by Faust and McFarland, Frederick Health has been working with local hospitals and health care partners to ensure its patients are able to be seen and treated. In a follow-up conversation with the News-Post, Faust described the partnership the system has with nearby hospitals to transfer patients if necessary. If Meritus Health near Hagerstown had to send a patient to Frederick Health for instance, the local health system would provide treatment to them and vice-versa, he explained.
The surge/capacity plans at Frederick Health are also reviewed regularly, Faust and McFarland shared.
“Most importantly,” their statement added, “our staff have been dynamic and wonderful in adjusting to these changes during some extremely challenging times.”
Faust and McFarland additionally shared that Frederick Health has the ability to “be flexible” with its resources and "scale up and down services" by making additional beds and treatment spaces available should the need arise.
For example, Frederick Health is in the process of converting what used to be the health system's intensive care unit to a space that would be able to accept patients once again, Faust said. Though the health system doesn’t currently need additional space to treat patients, this modification would allow staff a place to move patients if the numbers called for it, Faust said. Most recently, this space has been used for teaching purposes.
Steps taken by Frederick Health fall in line with Gov. Larry Hogan's directive last week for hospitals in the state to update their emergency plans and maximize their bed capacity by partnering with regional hospitals and using alternate care sites. Hogan's announcement came after COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state exceeded 1,000.
The state total rested at 1,126 as of Monday, with 257 people in the intensive care unit.
(4) comments
I sent two boats and a helicopter… if you get it.
Exactamundo!
My favorite version goes like this: A huge flood is predicted. A police officer drives up to a house and tells the man there to get in so he can be taken to safety. The man refuses, saying, ‘My faith is in (insert name of a deity here).” The police officer draws her service revolver and shoots the man dead. The man goes to his reward and asks (insert name of a deity here), “What the heck? I professed my faith in you and I get shot dead. ‘Splain me that one!”
And the deity says, “I know how this goes. I send a car. I send a boat. I send a helicopter. And you drown anyway. By killing you the first time around, I get to use the boat and the helicopter to save two people who aren’t as stupid as you.”
Lol 😂 god does save a special place in Heaven for the stupid..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.