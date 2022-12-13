LIFE-HEALTH-PSYCHADELIC-THERAPY-3-SE

DAMASCUS, Ore. — Among tall Douglas fir and oak trees, surrounded by a winding creek that feeds into the Clackamas River, a new kind of therapist is being minted in Oregon.

The aptly named Inner Trek is one of many companies that takes local mental health professionals, health care workers, and alternative healers through a six-month course that will allow them to seek certification from the Oregon Health Authority to become some of the first guides to administer psilocybin to people in the United States. Recently, at a retreat center in Damascus, east of Portland, about 30 people gathered to learn how to counsel people through a psychedelic experience.

