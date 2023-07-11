LIFE-NTR-HEALTH-ONNUTRITION-DMT

What we call beets are actually the root of the plant Beta vulgaris L. The leafy greens that grow up from beet roots are also edible and highly nutritious.

 Jeff Wasserman/Dreamstime/TNS

A reader from New Jersey reminded me of my promise to address the benefits and drawbacks of red beet powder in a future article. “Would you please let me know when your article on [this topic] will be in the Star Ledger so I can try to see it?” she asks.

Thanks for the reminder! Here are some interesting facts about the bright crimson-colored vegetables.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription