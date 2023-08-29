The 2023 Black Maternal Health Community Health Improvement Plan Committee has opened two surveys to gather community input.
The surveys, which will close on Sept. 15, "will help define the short- and long-term goals and strategies to address Black maternal health disparities," according to a news release from the Frederick County Health Department.
One survey is for Black mothers and their family members. It can be accessed at tinyurl.com/mwr8ear5.
The other survey is for providers, advocates and community partners supporting Black mothers and their families within the county. The second survey can be accessed at tinyurl.com/4n2v3jp5.
The surveys are part of an ongoing project looking into Black maternal health disparities and the root causes of Black maternal health outcomes, according to the county health department's website.
The first part of this project was a Black maternal health disparity study. The second phase will focus on developing solutions based on the health disparity study's findings and community input.
The health disparity study defined several driving factors that contribute to disparities for Black mothers in the county, such as low socioeconomic positions, adverse sociocultural factors, minority status, differential access to health care, and culturally incompetent care and poor trust.
The survey for Black mothers and their families asks respondents their opinions on multiple topics, such as if they have access to local health care resources in their neighborhoods and if they feel represented by public officials.
Respondents are also asked if they are comfortable sharing their experiences related to pregnancy, birth and child rearing in public spaces.
The survey also asks respondents for opinions on opportunities that can improve Black maternal health. Some topics include collaboration with hospitals and health systems; community investments in birthing centers and support groups; and quality measures to hold providers accountable.
The survey for providers, advocates and community partners asks for respondents' reactions to the health disparity study. It also asks what driving factors can be addressed by various entities, such as county, state and federal governments; hospitals; clinicians; and advocacy organizations.
Some driving factors mentioned in the survey were a lack of Black health care providers, limited access to childbirth education, and inadequate communication of birthing resources and information.
The survey asks respondents for their opinions on what their organizations could offer to address Black maternal health disparities in the county. Respondents can give opinions on possible interventions, funding streams, barriers to change and community engagement efforts.
