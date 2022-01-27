A battle was waged on Thursday, and blood was shed. But for once, that’s actually good news.
The Battle of the Badges, a competitive blood drive between Frederick Police and Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, was held on Thursday to benefit the American Red Cross.
Hosted at the Independent Hose Company on Baughmans Lane in Frederick, the blood drive was an appointment-only affair, and organizers said all of the blood drive’s appointment slots were scheduled long before the drive itself.
Curt Luthye, executive director for the American Red Cross’ Montgomery, Howard and Frederick Counties chapter, said the drive couldn’t have come at a better time, as the country faces a nationwide blood shortage.
“We’re in a crisis in terms of a blood shortage across the whole country,” Luthye said. “Typically we like to have five days of supply on the shelf, and as we get closer to zero days on the shelf, the closer to a crisis it is.
“Currently, we have less than a one day supply on the shelf,” he went on, saying testing and shipping of the blood that’s been donated slows down the process of replenishing the supply.
“We have to have a really steady supply of donors that are doing that,” he said.
That’s where blood drives like Thursday’s come in.
The drive was announced in late December, when Chief Jason Lando and Chief Tom Coe of the police and fire departments, respectively, released a video online challenging each other to see which department could get the most blood donors.
Organizers from the Red Cross said once donors finished giving their blood and had the traditional snack of a cookie and some juice, they “vote” for whether they came out in support of the police or the firefighters. Whichever department “wins” the competition would be given a trophy and bragging rights.
Coe, who gave an interview while he was donating blood, said the competition began after the Red Cross made some calls.
“It really was something that the American Red Cross reached out to both agencies to see if we’d be interested,” he said. “Without hesitation, we both were, and we’re just glad to be able to bring competition to foster some increased blood donation.”
Lando agreed, saying it was a great way for the departments to help the community.
“We both want to take home the trophy, but in all reality, the most important thing is that we’re feeling a critical need in the community, and that’s to help address the blood shortage that’s going on right now," Lando said.
Lando said it was great to know coming into Thursday’s event that it was already going to be a success; he said nearly all of the appointments were booked within moments of posting the chiefs' video in December.
Coe said he was “confident” the fire crews would come out on top.
“I think both the fire department and the police department don’t like to lose,” he said. “But I’m confident that we will prevail. There’s a very attractive trophy ... and I hope to have it reside within the Division of Fire and Rescue Services in a few hours.”
Lando said it would be his department that would be taking home the win. The police department is coming off its win during the Laird-Alcorn Memorial Bowl football game in November between the police and fire departments, and he felt that success would keep going.
“You know, one of these days, maybe — maybe — we’ll let Chief Coe and his team win, just to make them feel better, but probably not,” he joked.
It turns out that “one of these days” was Thursday. Ashley Henyan, communications director for the American Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region, confirmed via email Thursday afternoon that it was, in fact, the fire crews who took home the trophy.
Henyan went on to say 51 units of blood were collected, and 27 of the day’s donors were first-timers.
The competition doesn’t stop here, though. Lando said there are currently plans for the winners of this Battle of the Badges to continue taking on other county departments in an elimination-style bracket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.