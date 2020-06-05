Even with the people who are most down on their luck, Kim Truesdell might elicit some sympathy.
The 62-year-old Frederick woman was diagnosed twice with breast cancer and is the only member of her large family to face the formidable disease.
In 2017, while crossing Georgia Avenue on a jog near her former home in Silver Spring, Truesdell was struck by a car that had unexpectedly moved into the crosswalk. She suffered numerous bone fractures, including three in her face.
As tempted as she might be to curse her own luck, Truesdell refuses to do it.
"I grew up in a house where you were not allowed to feel sorry for yourself," she said. "My dad would not allow it."
So, Truesdell squeezes the most she can out of every single day.
She's completed an Ironman triathlon and ran a marathon against the advice of her heart doctor. She makes treats and goes on adventures with her eight grandchildren, who live with her daughter and son-in-law in Silver Spring. And she still teaches remotely for Buffalo State College, where she retired as a professor of literacy.
Truesdell's strength will be celebrated Sunday as part of National Cancer Survivors Day, which will be marked on the first Sunday of June for the 33rd consecutive year.
It seeks to recognize the 32 million cancer survivors worldwide, including 17 million in the U.S., by celebrating their lives and raising awareness for the ongoing challenges they face.
"Life after cancer is more than just surviving. It's about finding ways to live well and thrive," said Janet Rhoderick, the oncology operations manager at Frederick Health Hospital.
Truesdell thought she had beaten breast cancer when it returned seven years later in 2009, this time in a different location.
"It didn't rattle me as much the second time because I knew I could handle the chemo," she said.
In both instances, she had surgery to remove the cancer on a Friday and was at work on Monday.
"That's just me," Truesdell said. "I am not one to lay around and feel sorry for myself. I would rather do something about it."
Truesdell was raised in a large family near Buffalo, New York. She has four sisters and a brother.
Growing up, she and her siblings were competitive swimmers. Even when they weren't swimming, her parents encouraged them to do something active. Their father, Dave Kincaid, used to skip lunch to put them through a workout routine in the pool.
Truesdell still likes to run several miles per day around Frederick, with Baker Park being one of her favorite spots.
She's raised thousands of dollars for her oncologist, who has studied the benefits of regular exercise for cancer patients.
"I am generally a positive person," Truesdell said. "I like being active and doing things."
