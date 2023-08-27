Crossed Bridges

Crossed Bridges representatives pose for a photo after receiving a Community Foundation of Frederick County grant in 2020. From left: founder Jon Switzer, board member Paul Foss, founder Carol Switzer, board member Ron Parsons, board member Jasmine Sneed, board member Chris Moody, and board member Scott Ryder.

 Photo from the Community Foundation of Frederick County

In its 2018 Human Needs Assessment, the Community Foundation of Frederick County identified substance-use disorder as one of the most pressing needs in Frederick County, alongside supporting families with children and preparing for an aging population.

In the last four years, the Community Foundation has distributed more than $500,000 to local nonprofits to support substance-use disorder programs and initiatives.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription