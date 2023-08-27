In its 2018 Human Needs Assessment, the Community Foundation of Frederick County identified substance-use disorder as one of the most pressing needs in Frederick County, alongside supporting families with children and preparing for an aging population.
In the last four years, the Community Foundation has distributed more than $500,000 to local nonprofits to support substance-use disorder programs and initiatives.
Last year, we supported Wells House at Gale Recovery with a $30,000 grant for its Therapeutic Incentive Program for adults in recovery.
“You won’t find another program like this anywhere in the state,” Wells House Chief Operating Officer Christina Trenton said.
Therapeutic Incentive Programs meld together a workforce development program with a low-intensity residential program for men and women in recovery.
Wells House has seen great success for those who have gone through the program. According to Trenton, there is more demand for the program than slots available.
“Helping people get back on their feet and become self-sufficient is incredibly important,” Trenton said. “These are people no longer receiving social service benefits, no longer in homeless shelters, not in the criminal justice system. They are engaged in productive and meaningful activities, which makes all of us better.”
September is National Recovery Month. Thanks to the efforts of the nonprofit organization Crossed Bridges, you’re going to see a lot of purple across the county in the coming weeks.
Frederick County Goes Purple is a grassroots call to action to unify and educate the community to reduce substance-related deaths and overdoses.
Crossed Bridges received a $10,000 grant from the Community Foundation to support its efforts to educate the community about substance-use prevention and treatment.
“Our Purple Certified Training program helps community members understand how to stand with folks in recovery — how to set good boundaries and expectations, instead of getting that deer in the headlights look when someone starts talking about their struggle with addiction,” Crossed Bridges founder Jon Switzer said. “We can’t make the decision for people to enter recovery, but when they do, they can’t do it without us.”
The Community Foundation can make a significant impact in areas of real need thanks to the many generous donors determined to bring positive change to the community.
In 2005, just a year before she died, Elizabeth Richards created the Substance Use Disorder Treatment for Frederick County Youth Fund with the Community Foundation.
A lifelong resident of Frederick County, Richards was active in the community. She was a member of Grace United Church of Christ and a life member and past president of the Frederick Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, among other activities.
Her legacy lives on in the lives she impacts every day through this fund.
Each year, this fund, and others like it, provides critical financial support for substance-use disorder programs and initiatives in Frederick County.
We all have a role to play during National Recovery Month and every other day of the year in working to destigmatize addiction and support those in recovery. Generous donors and relentless nonprofits remind us that compassion and support have the power to transform lives.
Elizabeth Y. Day is president and CEO of The Community Foundation of Frederick County, a nonprofit that connects people who care with causes that matter. It works with individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to carry out their charitable intentions through educational scholarships and grants to nonprofits. To learn more about the Community Foundation, visit www.FrederickCountyGives.org.
