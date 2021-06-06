As vehicles pulled up to the James M. Stockman Cancer Institute Sunday, they were greeted with sunflowers, cupcakes and cheers.
Employees clapped their hands and some waved pom-poms as invigorating songs such as “Survivor” by Destiny’s Child blared from speakers. Red and blue balloons buffeted in the wind, leading cars to a shady spot in the parking lot where yellow goody bags waited for hands to lift them up to their new owners.
It wasn’t the usual way Frederick Health celebrates National Cancer Survivors Day, but the drive-thru event was more than they were able to offer last year when much was still unknown about the way COVID-19 would affect the country.
“We did not do it at all last year,” event coordinator and nurse navigator Debbie Fuller said.
Typically, they put on a big event with hundreds of guests to recognize cancer survivors. There’s been lunch, speakers and activities galore, but all of that came to a halt in 2020.
For the 34th annual celebration this year, Fuller said they wanted to offer some type of event to their patients, even if it was on a smaller scale.
“Even though it’s a drive-thru, you can tell they’re all tickled,” she said.
One of the survivors who stopped by was Frederick resident Beverly Shaw. She’s been free of breast cancer since 2012.
“I celebrate all the time. I’m so thankful, grateful,” Shaw said from her driver’s seat outside the cancer institute.
Shaw made a point to encourage others to get mammograms for breast cancer screenings. Though she beat cancer, it took Shaw’s sister from her.
Using a combination of lived experience and education, oncology social worker Jodi Gerber helps patients with coping skills, connects them to resources and offers a compassionate ear.
“Every person inspires me,” Gerber said, clutching a gold and green pom-pom.
Social workers are with patients through the most difficult times, and Gerber would know — she is a breast cancer survivor and mother to a cancer survivor.
Gerber and her daughter Catherine, who had a carcinoid tumor of the appendix as a child, have both been cancer free for about 11 years. Catherine recently graduated from Towson University and will soon start a job in nursing.
Speaking about her path to recovery, Gerber lauded the doctors who treated her at Frederick Health. Just as they supported her, Gerber cheered on fellow survivors Sunday.
Nurse navigator Deidre Repass and her 13-year-old daughter Abby also came out to celebrate survivors. They stood alongside Repass’ coworker, medical assistant Shannan Thorhauer.
When Abby’s mother told her about the drive-thru event, she felt an urge to show patients she’s in their corner, too.
“They fight really hard,” Abby said. “They should be celebrated for that.”
