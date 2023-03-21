LIFE-MEDICALLY-ASSISTED-DYING-1-LV

LAS VEGAS — Nevadans on opposing sides of a complex and controversial issue made impassioned pleas to state lawmakers Tuesday regarding a bill that would allow medically assisted dying for terminally ill patients.

For at least the fifth time, a bill has been introduced in the Nevada Legislature that would allow a medical practitioner to provide lethal drugs to a patient requesting them who is 18 or older with less than six months to live.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription