As Frederick County’s COVID-19 metrics continue to improve, the city of Frederick is preparing to fully reopen its operations and lift the city’s state of emergency that has been in place for more than two years.
All city buildings will be fully open, with face coverings optional, as of Tuesday, and meetings and workshops of the mayor and aldermen will be open with no capacity restrictions, the city announced Monday.
Meetings of all city boards and commissions will be held in person as of April 1, although virtual meetings could still be held if there is ample public notice and scheduling, according to a city release.
With Frederick County’s COVID case rate at 4.2 cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of 2.35 percent, the county was classified in the “low” transmission rate by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As long as those numbers remain low, Mayor Michael O’Connor will lift the city’s state of emergency that was originally instituted on March 13, 2020, on April 15.
The mayor would make his decision based on metrics provided by the Frederick County Health Department, city spokesman Allen Etzler said Monday.
The end of the state of emergency would set the clock ticking on an extension of due dates for bills, permits, licensures and citations issued by the city.
The extension issued by the city at the start of the pandemic would end March 15, when water and sewer customers will have to pay their balances or arrange with the city’s finance department to repay balances.
Meanwhile, a city ordinance passed during the pandemic that forbids rent increases by landlords would expire on Aug. 2.
And another city ordinance that extended the expiration dates for some development permits in the city will also end in August.
Those ordinances are set to expire based on the endings of several actions taken by Gov. Larry Hogan during the pandemic.
