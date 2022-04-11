Frederick is preparing for the arrival of thousands of runners and onlookers as the city hosts the Frederick Running Festival on April 30 and May 1.
Increased vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle traffic is expected for the event, and additional police activity should be expected, according to a release from the city.
Traffic control devices such as cones, barricades, traffic signs and message boards will be placed along the route.
The main event, the Frederick Half Marathon, will start at 7 a.m. May 1. It will begin and end at the Frederick Fairgrounds, with a team relay exchange point at Hood College.
The Frederick Police Department will provide rolling road closures for the race beginning at 6 a.m., with the first coming on East Patrick Street at Franklin Street.
Once a road is closed, it will not reopen until officers determine that it is safe to do so.
Along with the half marathon, the festival will also include a kids’ fun run at 5 p.m. April 30, followed by the Twilight 5K at 6 p.m.
