Housing for single homeless adults on South Market Street, located behind Frederick’s Department of Housing and Human Services, may be getting a facelift come early next year.
The Frederick agency is figuring out how to fund renovations for its 14 permanent supportive housing units, which give chronically homeless, disabled adults a place to live in the city.
Department Director Ramenta Cottrell estimated the proposed project could cost anywhere between $1.2 and $1.7 million. It may take until early next year for the renovations to be completed, she said.
{span style=”font-size: 12px;”}“We still have a very long way to go in determining and finalizing this project,” Cottrell said. “We’re just trying to prepare the budget to make sure that if and when we go through with it, that we have some money secured to get us started.”{/span}
The Department of Housing and Human Services is asking for $250,000 from the city, which is currently finalizing its budget for the next fiscal year, to help with the renovations. Staff also plan to receive assistance from grants and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Cottrell said.
Updating the facility, which once served as a transitional shelter for the city, will help the city department meet requirements from HUD for the rooms to be single occupancy, Cottrell explained.
The building began its shift from a 31-bed transitional shelter to more permanent housing for single adults in 2019, said Michele Ott, supervisor of administrative services for the department. HUD required the local agency to make this shift, she said.
“There really aren’t a lot of shelter opportunities or housing opportunities for single individuals,” Ott said. “So this was looking at taking folks who were actually living on the streets and putting them into housing.”
Between 2019 and 2020, the city department worked to house families who had been living in the transitional shelter. The department’s permanent supporting housing now provides living spaces for 16 people: 12 single adults and two couples, Ott said.
Rooms that once had bunk beds are now single occupancy with regular beds, Ott said. The department’s proposed renovations would include slightly expanding each room, installing a toilet and sink to each one, and doing some painting, she said.
Cottrell hopes to be able to share more information soon about when — and if — the project will be taking place, how much it will cost and who will be completing the renovations, among other details.
“People are definitely curious about this, but it’s hard to explain to the neighbors [that] you don’t have all the answers they want to know,” she said.
