MONKEYPOX-COLLEGES

Signs indicate a vaccine clinic for monkeypox on Georgia Avenue in Washington, D.C.

 Washington Post photo by Bill O'Leary.

WASHINGTON — One by one, cases of the painful viral infection popped up this summer at George Washington, Georgetown and American universities. Now these schools in the nation’s capital and others across the country are warning their communities to be on guard against the potential spread of monkeypox in the coming weeks when students return to campus for the fall term.

The public health campaigns centered on monkeypox come as colleges and universities are managing the third back-to-school season shadowed by the coronavirus pandemic. Students and educators are eager for normalcy after the disruptions of the previous two years.

