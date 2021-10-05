We’ve all heard it’s important to drink eight glasses of water each day, but do you realize that lack of water might cause many of your stress issues? You may feel tired, depressed and have trouble concentrating. Because everyone’s brain is roughly 73 percent water, dehydration can affect mental alertness on the job, lack of concentration when taking tests and fuzziness in holding a conversation.
Nutritionists often call water “liquid energy” because it keeps the body running smoothly. It affects muscle tone, blood pressure, kidney function, digestion and every physiological component of the human body.
“The internal organs, including the heart, all need optimum levels of water to function well,” according to a coronary specialist who works with patients in rehab after they’ve had a heart attack. “I hear all kinds of people stating they felt dizzy, weak and thirsty before a heart attack. I try to help them make the connection: Water keeps the body in good working order.”
The body loses at least eight glasses of water each day. We lose two glasses through the lungs via breathing, two glasses through the skin, two through the kidneys and two through the bowels. To convince yourself that water makes you feel better, try drinking at least 64 ounces each day over the next week. Even better, try drinking half your body weight in ounces of water. For example, if you weigh 160 pounds, drink 80 ounces of water every day.
Extra water will also plump the skin. Any older person can look somewhat younger by religiously drinking water. The cheeks of the face, neck and backs of our hands will show dehydration rather quickly.
The liver, which is the body’s filtering system for many toxins, needs plenty of water to flush itself out. Your internal organs, such as the stomach, intestines, pancreas, lungs and kidneys also require water to do internal “housekeeping.”
“If you must enjoy a diet soda or two, chase that soda with a couple of glasses of water,” advises a hospital nutritionist. “Don’t assume soda will work the same as water. Don’t tell yourself three large cups of coffee will flush you out like water. This won’t work. Nothing takes the place of plain, pure water for keeping the body healthy.”
The only way you’ll convince yourself is to drink water faithfully over the next two weeks. When you perk up and start feeling the energy, you’ll be a water-drinking convert. No diet soda tastes as good as a health body feels.
