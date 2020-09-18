The Frederick County Health Department is accepting participants into its next Prevent T2 diabetes class that is being offered online.
Prevent T2 is part of the National Diabetes Prevention Program that is led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It utilizes a trained lifestyle coach that will help participants develop skills that will allow them to lose weight, eat healthier, manage stress and add physical activity to their routines.
According to data cited by the county health department, prediabetes is a serious condition affecting roughly one out of three American adults.
One of the primary risk factors for type 2 diabetes is being overweight. According to the data provided by the county health department, nearly two-thirds of adults in Frederick County are classified as overweight or obese.
Prevent T2 groups meet for one year. They meet weekly for approximately four months and then once or twice a month after that to maintain healthy lifestyle changes.
Individuals with prediabetes can reduce their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 58 percent by losing 5 to 7 percent of their body weight, according to research upon which Prevent T2 is based.
That would be 10 to 14 pounds for a 200-pound person.
The Prevent T2 program is offered by the county health department at no cost to any adult who is diagnosed with prediabetes or is at risk for type 2 diabetes.
Anyone interested is invited to pre-register by calling 301-835-9205. Any individuals who qualify will receive a link to participate in the online orientation scheduled for Sept. 29 at 5:30 p.m. Space is limited.
