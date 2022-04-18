The Frederick County Health Department said that its compliance checks in February and March found nine local tobacco merchants and seven alcohol merchants who sold their products to underage customers.
The Merchant Sales Compliance Initiative of the Health Department conducts random checks of local businesses to reduce minors’ access to alcohol and tobacco, according to a county news release. Plainclothes officers accompany underage people as they attempt to purchase tobacco or alcohol products.
The buyers provide their valid state-issued ID or driver’s license to every clerk who asks for identification, and if a staff member asks their age, they must reply truthfully.
The following nine merchants sold tobacco products to underage customers, according to the Health Department. Each business was issued a civil citation.
- 7-Eleven, Fingerboard Road in Frederick
- Shell, Urbana Pike in Frederick
- Spirit of Liberty, Liberty Road in Frederick
- Castle Liquors, South Main Street in Mount Airy
- Shell, Lakeview Drive in Mount Airy
- Dollar General, East Main Street in Emmitsburg
- Catoctin Furnace Liquors, Foxville Road in Sabillasville
- Shell, Buckeystown Pike in Frederick
- Tobacco Hut, Buckeystown Pike in Frederick
The Health Department also reported the following seven businesses to the Frederick County Liquor Board, saying they sold alcohol to minors.
- Walkersville Feed Co., West Pennsylvania Avenue in Walkersville
- Evergreen Liquors, Buckeystown Pike in Frederick
- One Stop Deli, Bowis Drive in Point of Rocks
- Ruby Tuesday, Guilford Drive in Frederick
- Sheetz, Buckeystown Pike in Frederick
- Delhi 6 Indian Cuisine, Buckeystown Pike in Frederick
- Hampton Inn, Buckeystown Pike in Frederick
The other 50 businesses checked in December were found to be in compliance, according to the release.
Before compliance checks begin each fiscal year, the release said, Health Department staff visits every merchant, and provides educational materials and a letter stating that no person under the age of 21 may purchase tobacco or alcohol products. Merchants are also informed that compliance checks will occur.
— Jillian Atelsek
