During a four-hour, drive-through event last month, the Frederick County Health Department collected nearly 900 pounds of unwanted medication and more than 23,000 sharp objects.
The event was part of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Oct. 24.
The county health department partnered with the Maryland State Police and the Frederick Police Department to coordinate the event.
The official numbers were 882.6 pounds of unwanted medication and 23,618 sharp objects turned in by 349 Frederick County residents.
"We are grateful for the active participation by the Frederick Police Department and Maryland State Police for their vital role in this event," said Kylie Doherty, the Opioid Misuse Prevention Program Coordinator for the county health department.
"We are thankful to all who stopped by one of the two drive-through events to safely dispose of the unwanted or expired medications and sharps."
The Frederick County Health Department urges anyone to visit health.frederickcountymd.gov/OMPP or call 301-600-1755 for more information about medicine disposal box locations, the dangers of prescription medication misuse and for information about the monitoring, storing and disposing of medicines.
—Greg Swatek
