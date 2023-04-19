Jerry Donald 2
Jerry Donald

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

The Frederick County Council on Tuesday voted to expand the Frederick County Board of Health by adding liaisons from several health fields and one business group to advise the board on its decisions.

There are currently nine members of the board. The new board will have 15 members, starting in 60 days.

