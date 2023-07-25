The Frederick County Health Department and Maryland State Police will host a medicine and disposal event in Walkersville on Saturday.
The event will be held at the Walkersville Volunteer Fire Company at 79 W. Frederick St. from 9 a.m. to noon. Residents can safely dispose of pills, patches and sharps.
Maryland State Police troopers will collect medicines in pill or patch form, and the county health department will collect sharp items.
Medicines can be in the original container with identifying information removed from the prescription label. Medicine and sharps should be separated.
The disposal event is only intended for residential disposal and not for businesses, clinics or medical and health care facilities.
