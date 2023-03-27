The Frederick County Health Department is taking part in the federal Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for residents to safely get rid of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescriptions.
The event will be held April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, a news release from the health department said.
People can dispose of their prescriptions and sharps — items like syringes, needles, lancets and auto injectors — at the health department at 350 Montevue Lane in Frederick, or the Maryland State Police Frederick barrack at 110 Airport Drive East in Frederick.
The disposal events provide an opportunity for residents to prevent drug diversion, addiction and overdose deaths by safely getting rid of the drugs, the release said.
In 2020, the National Survey on Drug Use and Health stated that 16.1 million Americans reported misusing any prescription psychotherapeutic drug within the past 12 months.
Pill forms of prescription and over-the-counter medicines, prescription patches and pill pet medicines may be dropped off during the event, the release said.
Residents can dispose of their medicines in their original containers, though the health department encouraged people to remove identifying information from the containers.
The health department’s Harm Reduction Program will be at both locations to collect used and unused sharps, the release said.
The sharps must be separated from the rest of the medicine. People disposing of sharps should have an approximate number of how many they have.
Businesses, clinics, and medical or health care facilities may not dispose of their medicines and sharps at this event, the release, since it’s for residential disposal only.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.