The Frederick County Health Department's Behavioral Health Services Division announced the launch Thursday of a public-health campaign to raise awareness of emotional distress related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The "A Way Forward Together" campaign seeks to help those experiencing depression, drugs and alcohol abuse, domestic trauma or thoughts of suicide.

Guidelines, tips and resources will be provided on the campaign's website, awayforwardtogether.org. Anyone needing help can also call 2-1-1 to speak to someone.

—Greg Swatek

Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!