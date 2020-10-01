The Frederick County Health Department's Behavioral Health Services Division announced the launch Thursday of a public-health campaign to raise awareness of emotional distress related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The "A Way Forward Together" campaign seeks to help those experiencing depression, drugs and alcohol abuse, domestic trauma or thoughts of suicide.
Guidelines, tips and resources will be provided on the campaign's website, awayforwardtogether.org. Anyone needing help can also call 2-1-1 to speak to someone.
—Greg Swatek
