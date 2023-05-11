The Frederick County Health Department announced on Thursday that it would be rolling back local COVID-19 resources and programs following the end of a federal emergency declaration that expired the same day.
Changes in the health department's COVID-19 operations include the end of community COVID-19 vaccination clinics for those over age 5 and the end of individual vaccine appointments, starting July 1, according to a county press release.
The release referred to other vaccine clinics available at vaccines.gov.
Home test kits for COVID-19 will still be provided at the health department and Frederick County Public Libraries while supplies last, however.
The press release said vaccination clinics for children under 5 will still be provided after July 1 "due to limited opportunities to vaccinate this age group in our community."
“While we continue to offer some services related to COVID-19, the change in federal resources ahead will affect local COVID-related functions,” county Health Officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer said in a press release. “Our local public health workers will continue to be focused on serving our community to promote health and wellness with the available resources.”
The release also said that the state began reviewing Medicaid eligibility in April and Maryland Medicaid renewal is no longer automatic.
In an email statement, the county's deputy health officer, Dr. Randy Culpepper, provided the following advice for county residents:
" ... [I]t’s very important for all persons with Medicaid insurance to make sure Maryland Health Connection has your current mailing address, phone number, email, or other contact information," Culpepper wrote.
Dr. Miriam Dobson, director of the county's Community Health Services Division, wrote in an email statement that the county's COVID team has been planning for the end of the declaration for months, adding that the community should feel little impact to daily life.
"As the Health Department transitions from an emergency response posture, we resume providing core public health services," Dobson wrote. "We will continue monitoring, educating and providing support to our community."
(1) comment
Thank you to Dr. Brookmyer and the entire staff for your leadership and heroic efforts.
Wishing you all a well-deserved rest.
