The Frederick County Health Department announced on Thursday that it would be rolling back local COVID-19 resources and programs following the end of a federal emergency declaration that expired the same day.

Changes in the health department's COVID-19 operations include the end of community COVID-19 vaccination clinics for those over age 5 and the end of individual vaccine appointments, starting July 1, according to a county press release.

Nicki

Thank you to Dr. Brookmyer and the entire staff for your leadership and heroic efforts.

Wishing you all a well-deserved rest.

