The Frederick County Senior Services Advisory Board will host five listening sessions for seniors and caregivers to voice concerns and issues:
- Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Ruritan Club at 8101 Crum Road, Walkersville
- Sept. 15 at 1:30 p.m. at the Emmitsburg Senior Center at 300 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg
- Sept. 22 at 1:30 p.m. at the Frederick Senior Center at 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick
- Sept. 27 at 1:30 p.m. at the Urbana Senior Center at 9020 Amelung St.
- Sept. 28 at 4 p.m. online
None of the in-person listening sessions require advanced registration. To attend the virtual session, individuals should send an email at virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov at least two days before the event.
The 2021 U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey estimates about 61,000 residents in Frederick County were 60 years old or older, which was about 22% of the county population at the time of the survey.
The listening sessions will help advisory board members identify the most important issues among older adults and caregivers. The listening session results will be shared with the Frederick County executive, the Frederick County Council and the community.
