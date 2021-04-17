Frederick County reported 37 new coronavirus cases and one new death Saturday as vaccinations continued at a steady clip.
About 27 percent of county residents are fully vaccinated, according to the Frederick County Health Department, and 37 percent have received their first dose.
Meanwhile, more than half of all eligible Marylanders have received a vaccination, including more than 80 percent of the state’s residents over 65. The state has administered 3.83 million doses of vaccine, according to Gov. Larry Hogan.
Hogan touted the relative success of the state’s vaccine equity plan Friday, tweeting that Maryland ranked third in the nation for vaccinating its share of the Black population, ninth for its share of the Asian population and 12th for its share of the Hispanic population.
Despite the progress, the state reported 1,500 new virus cases Saturday and 17 deaths.
The county reported a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 6.2 percent Saturday, slightly higher than the statewide rate of 5.72 percent. Both rates ticked up from the day before.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 19,039 Frederick County residents have tested positive for the virus and 299 have died. That compares to 8,359 total deaths and 434,859 cases statewide.
