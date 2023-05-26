Through a combination of data and extensive community discussion, a recent study released by the Frederick County Health Department identified factors influencing pregnancy and birth inequities for Black mothers in Frederick County.

The study sought to contextualize data that show a higher rate of negative health outcomes — including preterm birth and low birth weight — for Black mothers and infants in the county compared to non-Black mothers and infants.

