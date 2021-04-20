Frederick County will participate in the Drug Enforcement Agency's "National Prescription Drug Take Back Day" on Saturday.
Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., county law enforcement personnel will be collecting potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs at the former Trinity School on New Design Road in a drive-through format and the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack on Airport Drive.
The prescription and over-the-counter medicines must be in pill form. Prescription patches and pet medications in pill form will also be accepted.
Participants may dispose of their medications in the original container and remove any identifying information. Everyone is encouraged to wear a facial covering at all times to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
In addition, the Frederick County Health Department's Harm Reduction Program will be on-site at both locations to collect used or unused sharp objects, including syringes, needles, lancets and auto injectors. The sharp objects must be separated from the medication that is being disposed.
The event is for residential disposal and not intended for businesses, clinics or medical and health care facilities.
At a drug take back event last October, the county collected 883 pounds of medicine at two collection sites in a four-hour period.
—Greg Swatek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.