Positivity rates are on the incline locally and statewide even as more vaccinations hit arms.
Frederick County's seven-day positivity rate stood at 6 percent Sunday, up from 5.4 percent the week prior and 5.5 percent two weeks before, the county's website showed. Maryland's rate was 5.9 percent, an increase from 4.7 one week ago and up from 4.4 percent in two weeks, Maryland Department of Health data shows.
Just over 52,400 Frederick County residents, or 20.2 percent of the local population, were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Approximately 30.3 percent, or 78,574 people, had received the first dose, up from 26.5 percent last week, according to Frederick County’s website.
Those that have received the second dose comprise about 17.7 percent (46,006 people), up from 14.3 percent in one week. About 2.5 percent of Frederick County residents got the single shot vaccine, or 6,421 people, up from 1.3 percent in a week.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) tweeted Sunday the state is now averaging 62,579 doses per day — up from 49,713 doses per day one week ago — with 2.97 million doses administered across the state. About 41.7 percent of adult Marylanders have received at least one shot, up from 37.2 percent one week prior.
Most Marylanders are getting the two-shot vaccine, while 92,075 people had the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine as of April 3, state data showed Sunday. There were 1,112,930 Maryland residents fully vaccinated, up from 899,450 the week prior.
In Frederick County, there were 18,384 COVID-19 cases — up from 18,053 the week prior — and 292 deaths, an increase of one from one week ago, as of Sunday’s reporting. Maryland had confirmed 417,329 cases and 8,165 deaths.
Female Frederick County residents accounted for slightly more COVID-19 cases than males, at 52 percent, while female deaths stood at 51.5 percent.
Hispanic residents have contracted 13.6 percent of local cases, though Hispanic or Latino people make up about 10.5 percent of the county’s population, according to the most recent U.S. Census data. They represent 3.6 percent of deaths.
COVID-19 patients occupied six intensive care unit beds and 25 acute care beds at Frederick Health Hospital as of Sunday’s report. Across the state, 1,131 Marylanders were hospitalized.
Inside local congregate living facilities, 173 staff and 234 residents contracted COVID-19. Forty-four residents had died. There were no staff deaths as of Sunday.
