After several days of smaller increases earlier in the week, Maryland reported 646 new coronavirus cases Friday, according to the state health department.
The increase brought the state's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 114,724, including 3,684 cases in Frederick County. The county's total was an increase of 20 from the previous day.
The state's percentage of people testing positive rose Friday to 3.76 percent, a 0.05 percent increase from Thursday.
The state saw six new deaths over the past 24 hour, bringing the total of Marylanders killed by the virus to 3,685.
Frederick County reported no new deaths Friday.
There were 369 Maryland hospitalized with the virus as of Friday, according to the health department website.
Maryland had 336 new cases on Wednesday and 356 on Tuesday, only the second and third times the numbers had been below 400 since July 6.
Overall in the state, 1,318,152 people have tested negative for the virus, an increase of 8,503 from Thursday.
