Maryland lost some ground to the novel coronavirus Wednesday with increases in new cases (440), confirmed deaths (10), current hospitalizations (21) and the positivity rate (.1 percent).
The increases arrived after many of those key indicators had fallen to either record lows or their lowest levels in months.
The Maryland Department of Health reports there are 105,486 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the state. That includes 3,404 in Frederick County.
The number of confirmed cases in the county rose by 28 from the previous day.
While the death toll in the county (116) remained unchanged for a fourth consecutive day, the increase in new deaths statewide brought the overall total to 3,574.
The number of state residents in intensive care due to COVID-19 shot up by nine to 106 a day after falling to its lowest level since the end of March.
Meanwhile, current hospitalizations went up by 21 over the last 24 hours to 432. That’s a much bigger increase than Tuesday when they increased by four.
At Frederick Health Hospital, there was another patient admitted into the intensive-care unit Tuesday, bringing the overall number to two.
The total number of COVID-19 patients at the hospital is eight, according to the latest data from the county health department.
Maryland had made some recent headway against the disease.
The number of new cases each day dipped below 400 Tuesday for the first time since July 6. And, last Thursday, the positivity rate, a seven-day rolling average of positive results as a percentage of all tests, dipped to an all-time low of 3.08 percent.
On Wednesday, the positivity rate had bounced up to 3.35 percent. In Frederick County, it went up from 2.14 percent to 2.48 percent over a 24-hour span.
The state reported there were more than 12,000 tests administered in the last day. Over that same span of time, more than 7,000 tests came back as negative.
Maryland has conducted more than 1.8 million tests since the pandemic began. That accounts for roughly 20 percent of the state’s population.
