COVID-19 may be the third leading cause of death in Frederick County for 2020 and 2021, while chronic diseases like heart disease and cancer remain the leading causes of death, according to estimates in a new draft report.
The virus caused significant financial and psychological distress among many community members and led some to postpone preventive and urgent health care visits. That may have far-reaching consequences in terms of future chronic health issues in the county, according to a draft of the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment, released Wednesday.
The assessment is conducted triennially by the Frederick County Health Care Coalition and sponsored by Frederick Health and the Frederick County Health Department.
The document pulls together information from surveys, reports and focus groups to identify the major causes of death and illness in Frederick County, the health issues local residents and organizations find most concerning and the barriers that obstruct community members from achieving wellness.
The draft of the 2022 assessment shows the health of residents remains closely tied to where they live, how they identify and how financially secure they are.
The findings shared in this year’s document, which is more than 100 pages, are mostly consistent with those published in previous reports and assessments.
Data for most health indicators, though not all, are more positive in Frederick County than Maryland as a whole. Issues such as affordable housing and transportation also remain top of mind for many Frederick County residents.
The county’s senior population is also growing rapidly. Over the next two decades, according to the report, the population of adults 85 and older in Frederick County is expected to almost quadruple, amplifying the need for in-home services and long-term care.
The number of senior households considered “Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed” — or “ALICE” — has also increased. Households considered ALICE have incomes above the federal poverty level, but struggle to afford basic household necessities.
Growing racial minority groups seek translation services
For most health indicators, where data is available and sufficient, disparities persist along gender, racial and ethnic lines.
Although 71% of the county’s population was white in 2020, the number of community members who are Black, Latino, Asian or other racial minorities is increasing, which — according to the report — has created a need for increased availability of translation and interpretation services and “culturally appropriate” service providers.
Social determinants of health, which are factors like education, neighborhood safety, air quality, housing conditions, poverty and employment, continue to play a massive role in influencing the physical and mental well-being of Frederick County residents, according to the draft document.
Over the summer, the Health Care Coalition conducted a survey of Frederick County residents. Responses from more than 4,000 people showed factors such as racism, poverty, homophobia and certain household characteristics consistently contributed to respondents being considered “at risk” in the community, meaning they were unable to pay for essentials or access health care and experienced insecurity in terms of food, housing, transportation and employment.
In all, the survey found 25% of community residents find it hard to pay for essentials and 10% were food insecure in the past year, meaning they worried their food would run out.
Additionally, 29% of community members reported feeling at some point that their gender, race, language or similar characteristic affected how they were treated by doctors or medical staff.
The Health Care Coalition also held discussions with focus groups to have deeper conversations with community members who experience health disparities. From these meetings, the coalition learned many community members struggle to meet their basic needs, feel information is not communicated effectively to them and have experienced discrimination while accessing or receiving services.
Seeking a voice
The coalition also spoke with members of census tract 7505.03, a neighborhood that stretches from the north side of West Patrick Street to Shookstown Road. Considered among the most vulnerable areas in Frederick County, this census tract has about 7,500 residents, 36% of whom were born outside of the U.S. Here, one in five children and one in four seniors live in poverty and the per capita income is $24,771.
The population is 30% Black, 31% Hispanic and 7% Asian, according to the Community Health Needs Assessment draft.
Members of the census tract’s focus group reported struggling to find providers who accepted their insurance and often going without care. Together, the focus groups identified mental health, dental, access to healthy food, affordable housing, transportation and communication as health service needs and obstacles, according to the draft report.
They also urged the county to seek out their voices more frequently, especially when designing services.
Workgroups staffed with volunteers are currently developing plans for addressing the three public health priorities identified by the county in February: Type 2 diabetes, mental health and adverse childhood experiences. These health concerns will guide local health improvement efforts for the next three years.
A local health improvement plan will be available by fall 2022. A final version of the Community Health Needs Assessment will be available in May of this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.