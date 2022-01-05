With the omicron variant causing surging numbers of COVID-19 cases in Frederick County, offices for the city of Frederick will be closed to the public until at least Jan. 14.
The change was one of several announced by the city Wednesday.
Other changes include:
•Public meetings will transition from in-person to virtual, and those that were operating virtually will continue to do so.
•The Weinberg Center events venue will be closed to the public, and any shows will be either canceled or postponed.
•Parks and Recreation facilities, including Talley Rec Center, will remain open to the public with modified operations and safety measures in place.
•City parks will remain open for use, but users are encouraged to practice social distancing, wear a mask when not able to socially distance and practice proper hand hygiene.
Discussing the changes at a workshop Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Michael O'Connor also reminded city residents to only visit Frederick Health Hospital's emergency department for true medical emergencies.
“I know the community's tired,” O'Connor said. “I'm tired. We can't afford to be tired.”
