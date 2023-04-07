Crisis Van
Buy Now

From left, Rachel Lambert, a Sheppard Pratt peer recovery specialist; Benjamin McGinnis, a firefighter with the Division of Fire and Rescue Services; and Frederick police Officer First Class Jeffrey Putman are part of the Frederick Police Department’s Crisis Response Team.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Members of the Frederick Police Department’s Crisis Response Team rely on one another’s expertise and abilities to provide individualized care when responding to mental health emergency calls.

From Monday to Friday, 1 to 9 p.m., the team is staffed with one of two FPD officers, a rotating paramedic or EMT from the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, and a rotating health professional from mental health provider Sheppard Pratt.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription