Members of the Frederick Police Department’s Crisis Response Team rely on one another’s expertise and abilities to provide individualized care when responding to mental health emergency calls.
From Monday to Friday, 1 to 9 p.m., the team is staffed with one of two FPD officers, a rotating paramedic or EMT from the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, and a rotating health professional from mental health provider Sheppard Pratt.
The three-member team makes decisions on the fly and confers with one another about who should take the lead on any given call and how to proceed in providing someone with care or resources.
“It’s a multidisciplinary approach,” FPD Officer First Class Jeffrey Putman said. Putman and Officer Richard Molina are the two officers on the team.
The Crisis Response Team was launched in July 2021 as a pilot program and started off with a $280,254 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. In February 2023, the team was issued its own Ford Transit van after an extensive search. The department previously relied on unmarked police cars.
Since then, the team has been busy. It received 272 calls between Jan. 1 of this year to April 23, and they are all different.
Each time, Putman said, the team must determine whether that person needs immediate emergency care or to be connected to mental health resources through the Sheppard Pratt specialist.
To do so requires a mental health evaluation from the mental health professional and consultation among the team.
If the evaluation indicates someone may be at risk for self-harm, the specialist would recommend that Putman issue an emergency petition for the person to be taken to a hospital.
Though not every person the team sees needs emergency care, Sheppard Pratt peer recovery specialist Rachel Lambert said, it is important to have Putman there and able to issue an emergency petition.
Other calls rely more on Lambert’s skills and connections as a mental health professional.
“A lot of the calls that we go on, you know, aren’t always necessarily suicidal people,” Lambert said. “It could just be an individual who has been living with bipolar for the last 15 years and they recently stopped taking their medications.”
In those instances, Lambert connects them with a provider who can supply those medications, or other organizations that provide food and housing.
Lambert is thoughtful and empathetic in her approach to calls — using her own background to connect with those she looks to provide care.
“I have lived experience with substance use disorder and mental health,” Lambert said. “My own personal experience brings a different perspective to the calls. ... I’m just there to kind of use my own experience to be like, ‘Hey, let me help you through this.’”
Then, there are instances when neither the FPD officer nor a mental health professional can get someone to open up. That’s when a Fire and Rescue responder might have a better result.
“There have been times where the crisis specialist wasn’t making way with a patient and I step in,” said Fire and Rescue medic Benjamin McGinnis. “I always get a set of vitals on them and that breaks the silence.”
McGinnis said the act of taking someone’s blood pressure, for example, opens their arms up and releases the tension of their body language.
“It kind of shows that you actually care about them and are actually trying to help them, especially when you start to take their vitals,” Putman said. “You’re not just there to blow smoke.”
Lambert said that when a medic stops to take vital signs, it also gives her and the FPD officer time to go over the results of a mental health assessment and determine whether an emergency petition is needed.
Putman takes a more hands-off approach to calls in which the person is not threatening violence or a risk of self-harm and in need of emergency petition.
His presence, however, provides a sense of safety to McGinnis, Lambert and other rotating personnel as they provide care.
“My priority is to make sure that these two are safe,” Putman said. “And then, if I’m not necessarily needed, I just kind of back out to stay in the shadows. I still try to listen, because there might be some things that they say that might trigger a response” to submit an emergency petition.
Andrea Walker, the director of behavioral health services for the Frederick County Health Department, praised the collaborative model that the Crisis Response Team is built on.
Walker said the knowledge that each team member gleans from one another helps them better serve the community.
She said the Fire and Rescue medic and the Sheppard Pratt staff member get a better understanding of law enforcement policies and protocols, and FPD officers, in turn, learn about motivational interviewing and deescalation techniques.
“You have a team that really represents all of the different disciplines that could possibly be needed in the moment,” Walker said. “And [that] also really enhances our relationships with our community partners.”
Also significant, Walker said, is the team’s education from those for whom they provide care. The team’s interactions with people experiencing severe or persistent mental illness, or a substance use disorder, helps them learn which resources are best suited for each person.
Regardless of the call, the Crisis Response Team can rely on one key resource that other police or Fire and Rescue personnel might not be able to provide: time.
They have time to stay with a person long after the initial response of other emergency units, and time to check in on people for whom the team has provided care in the past.
“Now the nice thing about us being together is that we have time, whereas a regular patrol officer, they’re going from call, to call, to call,” Putman said. “We have the time to actually ask the questions and listen to them, and then try to come up with a plan to try to help that person if we can.”
Though the team can’t always follow up with a patient within operating hours, Lambert said, the staff at Sheppard Pratt help fill that void and provide services.
“Mobile crisis at Sheppard Pratt is 24/7,” Lambert said. “We will typically try to keep the followups during the Crisis Response Team hours, but sometimes, that’s just not always feasible. So, it’s easier for us to say, OK, well, we’ll reach out on a Saturday.”
Lambert, McGinnis and Putnam all said they value their time on the Crisis Response Team.
“There’s always something different ... even if it is the same person that we maybe have seen five times this week,” Lambert said. “It definitely beats getting up and going into an office job and sitting at a cubicle from 9 to 5 every day.”
