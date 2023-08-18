Montevue Assisted Living in Frederick will temporarily close its doors for renovations next year, forcing all of its current residents to find new care arrangements.
Officials from Frederick County and Aurora Health Management, which manages Montevue on the government’s behalf, announced in May that the facility will undergo renovations to transition its second story from assisted living occupancy to skilled nursing occupancy.
At the time of the announcement, it was unclear how many residents would be displaced by the renovations. In an email to The Frederick News-Post on Tuesday, county spokeswoman Chloe Scott confirmed that all 35 of the facility’s current residents will have to leave.
Scott wrote that the county is “committed to assisting all current Montevue Assisted Living residents with housing and care options,” which could include moving to other assisted living facilities, nursing homes, or back with family.
Residents of Montevue and their families and caregivers received written notice in a letter dated Aug. 7 that they would need to find new homes by June 30, 2024. The letter, which was obtained by the News-Post, says:
“It is important for all residents to participate in planning sessions with the team at Montevue Assisted Living to ensure that you have your questions and concerns addressed, and your opportunities outlined. We are committed to ensuring that all residents have a transition that is informed and appropriate according to their needs.”
Aurora Health Management did not respond to multiple requests for comment through phone and email this week.
Concerns about the futureSome relatives of Montevue residents felt blindsided by the news. Laura Chapman’s mother has been a resident at the facility for more than three years, ever since she sold the home she shared with her late husband.
In an interview on Friday, Chapman said she was urged by the Montevue staff to move her mother to Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center of Frederick, which is next door, as soon as possible. Chapman decided to hold off on moving her mother for now.
“I guess they feel they’re giving us enough time, but it’s not that easy,” she said. “We’re not re-homing a pet. We’re re-homing a human being with feelings and emotions and health issues.”
While Chapman’s mother still has enough in her savings to pay privately for her stay at Montevue, Chapman is concerned about what will happen when that is no longer the case.
When her mother’s money runs out, Chapman will now be forced to move her mother to a different facility with a program for subsidized care or transition her to nursing care, for which Medicare and Medicaid are widely accepted.
“Me doing something like that to her will probably cause her to get ill and maybe even pass away because of the stress and the anxiety,” Chapman said. “Elderly people can’t deal with that much change.”
Chapman said she is currently unable to take her mother in because her house is not wheelchair or walker accessible.
In 2016, the Frederick County government took control of Montevue, which allowed the facility to accept residents receiving county government-subsidized care. Residents who qualified for the program were identified through the county health department’s Adult Evaluation and Review Services office.
Robert Manthey, a retired pastor, has had medical power of attorney over one of his former congregants for seven years. He arranged for the woman and her daughter, who is disabled, to move to Montevue after it became apparent that they could no longer care for each other.
In an interview on Wednesday, he said he moved the pair to Montevue “with the understanding that they would be cared for for the rest of their lives.”
Though the mother has since been moved to Citizens Care, the daughter remains at Montevue with few financial resources and no clear path forward, he said.
“She is being told that in June of 2024, she will no longer have a home there,” he said. “It seems to me that they made a commitment and should honor that commitment.”
(28) comments
More from the letter AOC linked to:
https://www.frederickcountymd.gov/DocumentCenter/View/345522/CCRC-Service-Coordination-Model-053123
Quote:
“Frederick County has a moral obligation to help our most vulnerable seniors,” County Executive Fitzwater
said. “Montevue’s mission remains unchanged, and we honor the history of the land while adapting to what
today’s seniors need. The next chapter of Montevue’s story allows us to serve people where they want to be.”
"Creating an innovative systemic Service Coordination
model can make the best use of all resources, improve quality of life, and help seniors age in place at home and
continue to make their own decisions. We appreciate the County Executive's willingness to move this initiative
forward and believe that it can be a model for other jurisdictions around the nation." A work group of
stakeholders will inform the County and Aurora as they develop the Service Coordination process."
That's some mighty impressive word-smithing right there. [rolleyes]
Whenever you see the words "innovative systemic Service Coordination", and "initiative", and "stakeholders", you just know something good is about to happen...
Apparently "kick 'em to the curb" is going to 'be a model for other jurisdictions around the nation.'
Mr Natural, I hope not but how could anyone believe at a dependent senior citizen should be subjected to such cruel treatment. I am confident that Steve McKay will do his best to seek fair treatment for the residents.
I’m pretty sure they can’t legally put someone on the street without providing an alternative for care at the same cost. This will probably end up in court.
The irony is heart breaking. From FNP just a few days ago.
100 Years Ago
Aug. 17, 1923
In a bare whitewashed room, in Montevue Hospital, the county’s poorhouse, with windows looking out on the vivid sunshine of a Frederick County fall day, and the mountains of historic Catoctin showing blue in the West, sits a man, once the entertainer of America’s youth and author of the books that will never die in the literary history of the country. He is Thomas C. Harbaugh, 70 years old, writer of dime and five-cent novels of adventure, intrigue, the Wild West, frontier days and hair raisers.
This idol of boyhood of the days of 1880 has returned to his beloved Frederick county to spend his last days in the poorhouse.
The CE announced her intent months ago. She just didn't make it clear current residents were being displaced first.
https://www.fredericknewspost.com/news/lifestyle/seniors/new-senior-apartments-planned-on-montevue-campus/article_c13875a8-722e-5b41-b625-22e56627b7cc.html
https://www.frederickcountymd.gov/DocumentCenter/View/345522/CCRC-Service-Coordination-Model-053123
Senior Apts are not a solution for lone residents who need assistance of caregivers.
The solution is simple. When the new facility was built the previous location next door was updated and rehabilitated to current standards and used as offices for county Parks and Rec, DPW to name a few. Ship them out to Prospect Center and return this location for its original purpose assisting the elderly residents who are unable to live alone. That way they would not be displaced when conversion of the second floor begins. They will right next door on the same campus.
https://www.hood.edu/sites/default/files/Barrett%20-%20History%20of%20the%20CCWP.pdf
This must be a fake news story! Just 7 years ago this was published in the FNP.
“It’s done.”
That was County Executive Jan Gardner’s “simple announcement” Tuesday on her now-successful effort to return Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center and Montevue Assisted Living to county ownership.
Unprivatizing the two long-term care facilities has been a key issue in Gardner’s first term as county executive.
https://www.fredericknewspost.com/news/continuing_coverage/montevue/gardner-announces-final-settlement-on-citizens-montevue/article_36de9324-e9cf-56df-9c0c-bbf2ba46a218.html
Makes me think the current County leadership must all be removed from power as cruel cold and heartless. I will be looking for alternative people, anyone else, to vote for next election.
Remember who fired all school bus drivers and food service workers during the pandemic? How about when he praised Alban for her spectacular performance only to find out later she and the BOE had been asleep at the switch. No problem, gave her nearly $1M as a parting gift.
My mother’s assisted living facility likewise renovated one of the floors to become a nursing/Altzheimers facility. They certainly did not have to close down and vacate the entire building!
Why can’t this be done in stages. It might require some moving from room to room, but nothing like throwing people out on the streets.
I find it funny that this "business", Montevue Assisted Living, is ok with pushing it's client base to the street so they can renovate. I don't think they quite understand the basic tenants for an assisted living facility: people live there because they have no other place to go.
I'll make sure to remember this for any future needs of an assisted or full care facility for family, friends, or myself so that I don't accidently choose this hellish excuse for care.
[thumbup] Scott.
Money, Money, that's what it is all about! More money will e made with nursing home beds than with assisted living. Citizens is already short staffed. How to the powers that be plan to staff the new addition? Do they plan to staff it with more people who do not speak or understand the English language? My husband was a resident at Citizens this spring. Everyone was nice and the food looked good. However when it came to communicating with some staff, very difficult! Best wishes to the now Residents of Montevue.
Donna,
The language barrier can be a serious problem. Montevue has to pay more and/or offer English courses, and ensure that employees have a basic level of competence with English.
We had the same problem at Metro. I enjoyed working with people from different countries, but some could barely understand, let alone speak, English. That could be dangerous.
Both jobs require the ability to communicate in English -- for the safety of all involved.
This seems terrible. A better explanation is needed. Where is the CE on this?
Where indeed? Ever since the big announcement of a new "service model" in May, the information has been coming out in dribs and drabs - or not at all - about what exactly this will mean for the current Montevue residents. I asked for a public workshop to explain what is happening, was promised one in August, that was then moved to September. Now this article. Unfortunately, as a Councilman, I seem to learn more about significant Administration decisions from the FNP than I do directly from the County Executive, and that's a lousy way to run a government.
This citizens of this County voiced their strong opposition when Citizens/Montevue was privatized by the Young BOCC. We cheered in support when Jan Gardner and the first Council brought it back under County control. We argued that it honored the historic commitment to our County's indigent elderly that carries with the land.
Now this. This article sounds like the current residents have received an eviction notice. This is wrong. The County made a promise to these people and is responsible for their care - not just to help them find a new place.
Don't blame the management company on this. These decisions are coming from the County and the County Executive.
Steve no doubt see will be consulting her political advisor whose sole job is to tell what do (@ $180K). She will get back to you as he answers the phone.
Or delegate it to a committee or commission.
I like Fitzwater, Steve. I wonder how much she knew about this. If you were aware back in May of this year, did you question her on it? I hope so. If the County owns it, why are they allowing Aurora Health Management to make this decision? I am sure you and the rest of the Council will have some say in this and I am sure you will do the right thing!
Make no mistake, these are Jessica’s decisions. I didn’t know about it in May. At the end of May, she had her press conference to announce the new “service model”. No one on the Council knew anything about this because she never told us anything during budget discussions. I learned about it then from the FNP. It wasn’t until early July, when family members of residents reached out to me not understanding what will happen to their loved ones that I started asking questions. That’s when I was sent the text of the May press release.
I’m glad you think the Council will do the right thing. The problem is that the Council has limited authority in these decisions. We control money, and that’s important, but the CE controls the administration.
Check paragraph four.
https://www.frederickcountymd.gov/DocumentCenter/View/345522/CCRC-Service-Coordination-Model-053123
As a part of the transition to this new model, Aurora Health Management will ensure that seniors living at Montevue and their families have a transition plan that is focused on their best interests. The company will manage the physical transition of assisted living services.
I find it difficult to believe the ENTIRE facility has to be emptied to do whatever work. It can’t be done in phases? Planned differently? Just shows that the goal isn’t long term care at all, it’s making money.
"Scott wrote that the county is “committed to assisting all current Montevue Assisted Living residents with housing and care options,” which could include moving to other assisted living facilities, nursing homes, or back with family." This is not true. Nothing is being done to help these residents find new housing, and one that I know personally, is unable to manage such a task on her own. She and her mother were promised the same as another one who commented on this change. They paid for their own care with the promise they would finish out their lives at Montevue.
Was in same situation with my mom and Diakon. We were told if we self-paid for 3 years then they would assume care for the rest of her life. We self-paid for a little over 4 years. Then Diakon sold the facility to another company and it was a mess. She never had the same level of care once the facility changed hands.
That's because you and your mom were just people. You weren't "important" enough - which in business terms means you didn't have enough money to make any difference to them or didn't have the clout to cause them trouble and thus were negligible.
I used to get so frustrated and angry about how businesses could transfer their debt around regardless of how it inconveniences the debtor or how different the new "management" company is from the original in regards to online payments, etc. Money is the only thing that matters in this society and it is disgusting.
Atrocious! Way to go, Frederick County.
Seems like Montevue should be finding alternative care for their residents.
[thumbup] senorris.[thumbup]
[thumbup]
This is incredibly disruptive. There were no other solutions?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.